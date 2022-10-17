Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man injured when pickup truck falls on top of him
A Salem man has been airlifted by medical helicopter to a St. Louis Hospital late Thursday night after a jack slipped and his pickup truck fell on top of him. Salem Assistant Fire Chief Jim Cerny says Thomas Sill had been working on the pickup in his front yard in the 600 block of South Franklin when the jack slipped. A rear wheel of the truck had been removed.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
southernillinoisnow.com
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
southernillinoisnow.com
One injured, one arrested following wreck south of Iuka
A 31-year-old Iuka man was arrested on an outstanding Clay County warrant on Monday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Iuka Road five miles south of Iuka. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Chad Cochran of North Main Street lost control when a deer ran out in front of him when he was negotiating a curve. He missed the deer but ran into the roadside ditch.
KFVS12
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Portions of State Highway 148 were closed Thursday because of multiple brush fires. According to an emergency alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the fires were on Highway 148 south of Yellowbanks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County. Crews on scene say...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
okawvilletimes.com
Breese Man Killed in Car Crash in Irvington
A Breese man was killed in a fiery crash in Irvington in the early morning hours Saturday. James Foss, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:14 a.m. by Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger. According to the coroner’s report, Foss was the sole occupant of a vehicle traveling west...
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
northcountynews.org
Man died from ingesting substance during traffic stop
Randolph County Coroner Carlos Barbour reported that on Oct. 12, at approximately 10 p.m. the Sparta Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Broadway in Sparta. During the traffic stop, Scott Schifferdecker, 46, of Steeleville, ingested an unknown substance. As soon as the officers were...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Thursday, October 20th
Closure of Althoff Drive and intermittent lane closures of Technology Drive are expected to remain in place for a few weeks for a sanitary sewer extension. Local traffic will be allowed to drive around the barricades set up near Willenborg Street to allow access to businesses along Althoff Drive and Network Center Drive.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
southernillinoisnow.com
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
southernillinoisnow.com
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Marion County inmates charged with aggravated battery following two fights in the jail
Three Marion County Jail inmates were formerly charged in Marion County Court on Thursday with aggravated battery in a public place as a result of two separate fights in the county jail on Wednesday. 27-year-old Tyler Atchison of Wamac who is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on criminal...
WAND TV
Ten hour standoff ends peacefully
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Thomas R. Spracklen of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/bodily harm. Thomas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Kristina N. Anderson-Miller of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County...
Fire leads to ‘extensive damage’ at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights
Fire crews responded to a situation Tuesday afternoon at the SkyZone in Fairview Heights.
Comments / 0