Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Is Removed From First Team Squad
Cristiano Ronaldo has been temporarily removed from Manchester United’s first team squad and will not play against Chelsea this weekend.
ESPN
PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Pro Soccer Player Takes Both Girlfriend and Ex to Event: 'GOAT'
Karim Benzema was awarded the Ballon d'Or for being the best soccer player in the world in 2022 but that isn't all people are talking about after the ceremony.
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Statement Following Manchester United Dismissal
Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed from Manchester United’s squad ahead of the Chelsea game on Sunday. He has released a statement.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
Report: Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich In The Summer For One Reason
After rumours of several sides being interested in Erling Haaland it has been reported that the Norwegian international rejected Bayern Munich.
Ex-tennis star Ion Tiriac is worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer and has net worth more than Messi and Ronaldo combined
FORGET Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Ion Tiriac who is the most moneyed sports star around today. The Romanian tennis legend, now 83, began his tennis singles career in the 1960s until turning to men's doubles and joining forces with Ilie Nastase. They won the French...
Erik ten Hag vows to 'DEAL WITH' Cristiano Ronaldo TODAY after he stormed down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time after not being brought on during Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs
Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
Lionel Messi Has a New Goal
Lionel Messi, who is widely thought of as one of the best players to have ever played soccer -- called football outside the U.S -- has a new challenge in the works. Messi was born on June 24, 1987 in Argentina. From a very young age, Messi was recognized as a prodigy. He also was born with growth hormone deficiency that was diagnosed when he was 10. The medical treatment was too expensive for his family to afford.
fourfourtwo.com
Netherlands manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Louis van Gaal
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal is heading to his second World Cup in his third spell in charge of the Oranje. Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal will lead his nation at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), making him one of the most experienced and decorated managers in Qatar.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Cody Gakpo reveals how close he came to Old Trafford move
PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo says he spoke to Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United and was disappointed when a move fell through in the summer. Gakpo was heavily linked with the Old Trafford club, but the £86 million arrival of Antony from Ajax ended his hopes of teaming up with Ten Hag.
fourfourtwo.com
New European Super League CEO says breakaway could launch within TWO years
The European Super League could be in place ahead of the 2024/25 season. That's according to new chief executive Bernd Reichart, who says that the Premier League's model is the one to follow for his breakaway project. The Super League could well be expanded to 20 teams as a result.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Red Devils chief not expecting January spending spree
Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect an eventful January transfer window after the club’s major summer spending spree, according to Red Devils football director John Murtough. The Manchester club were very active in the off-season, bringing in a new manager in Erik ten Hag and six new players. Today's...
Comments / 0