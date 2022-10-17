ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag vows to 'DEAL WITH' Cristiano Ronaldo TODAY after he stormed down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time after not being brought on during Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs

Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
TheStreet

Lionel Messi Has a New Goal

Lionel Messi, who is widely thought of as one of the best players to have ever played soccer -- called football outside the U.S -- has a new challenge in the works. Messi was born on June 24, 1987 in Argentina. From a very young age, Messi was recognized as a prodigy. He also was born with growth hormone deficiency that was diagnosed when he was 10. The medical treatment was too expensive for his family to afford.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Cody Gakpo reveals how close he came to Old Trafford move

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo says he spoke to Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United and was disappointed when a move fell through in the summer. Gakpo was heavily linked with the Old Trafford club, but the £86 million arrival of Antony from Ajax ended his hopes of teaming up with Ten Hag.
fourfourtwo.com

New European Super League CEO says breakaway could launch within TWO years

The European Super League could be in place ahead of the 2024/25 season. That's according to new chief executive Bernd Reichart, who says that the Premier League's model is the one to follow for his breakaway project. The Super League could well be expanded to 20 teams as a result.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Red Devils chief not expecting January spending spree

Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect an eventful January transfer window after the club’s major summer spending spree, according to Red Devils football director John Murtough. The Manchester club were very active in the off-season, bringing in a new manager in Erik ten Hag and six new players. Today's...

