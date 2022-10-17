Read full article on original website
‘CSI: Vegas’: Inside Catherine’s Emotional Episode With Marg Helgenberger & Anthony Zuiker
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4 “Koala.”]. It’s only fitting that CSI creator Anthony Zuiker wrote the Catherine-centric Vegas episode that puts Marg Helgenberger’s character in quite an emotional place. (It leads to an outstanding performance from the CSI vet.)
‘Fire Country’ Goes to Pot, Prime Video’s ‘Peripheral’ Vision, Manhunt on ‘20/20,’ Countdown to Christmas-Already
CBS’ Fire Country, which was just picked up for a full season, comes under fire while fighting a fire. Prime Video adapts William Gibson’s The Peripheral, about a VR game with real-world implications. ABC’s 20/20 follows a manhunt from California to Mexico. Yuletide gets an early start on Hallmark Channel, which is already kicking off its Countdown to Christmas movie series.
Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Reveals What Shows He’s Watching (VIDEO)
Ghosts fans may have learned the mystery behind Trevor’s missing pants, but they could learn more about the actor who plays him, Asher Grodman. In the latest edition of Cornered, Grodman is opening up about his favorite activities, the job he’d be doing if he weren’t an actor, and the TV shows he’s been into lately. And the answers may surprise you, but it’s clear there’s a definite sports theme running throughout them.
‘Boiling Point’: Stephen Graham Movie to Become TV Series
The critically acclaimed film Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham (Help) as a charismatic but overworked chef, is set to be adapted for television by the BBC. Picking up six months from where the film left off, the five-part series will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles alongside her, including Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily. The film’s co-writers, James Cummings and Philip Barantini, will reunite, with Cummings writing and Barantini directing the first two episodes.
‘Ghosts’: Brandon Scott Jones on Hopes for Isaac-Jay Friendship, ‘Evil’ Crossover
On the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, we’ve seen Revolutionary War soldier Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) share unexpectedly tender moments with Gilded Age socialite Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), and, of course, the living lady of Woodstone Mansion, Samantha (Rose McIver). But while chatting with TV Guide Magazine for the cover story in this year’s Halloween issue, Jones revealed there’s someone else in the house who he believes intensely private Isaac has opened up to even more: Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar)!
‘FBI’ Sets Missy Peregrym’s Return — See Maggie Back With OA & Team (PHOTOS)
Ready or not — let’s face it, you’re than ready — Missy Peregrym is back on our screens as Special Agent Maggie Bell on FBI soon!. CBS has announced that Peregrym returns in the Tuesday, November 15 episode, “Ready or Not.” Maggie has been on medical leave ever since she was exposed to sarin gas near the end of Season 4 (to account for Peregrym’s maternity leave).
‘Chicago P.D.’ Adds ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White as Chief O’Neal’s Son
If you’ve been counting the days to Yellowstone‘s return and happen to watch Chicago P.D., you’re in luck: You’ll be seeing one of the Paramount Network drama’s stars on there. Jefferson White has been cast as Police Chief O’Neal’s (Michael Gaston) son, Sean, in a...
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Will CBS & ABC Say Goodbye to Primetime’s Third Hour?
Ahead of fall premieres, the possibility of NBC eliminating its third hour of primetime programming was introduced, and it seems like ABC and CBS could be the next to follow suit. According to Deadline, Hearst Television chief Jordan Wertleib said, “I expect they will, and I hope they will,” during...
‘The Goldbergs’ Stars on Erica & Geoff’s Big Baby Milestone
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Goldbergs Season 10, Episode 5, “Uncle-ing.”]. It feels like just yesterday that Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) was against the idea of giving Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner) the time of day on The Goldbergs, but this pair has come a long way and are facing their biggest milestone to date on the ABC comedy in the episode, “Uncle-ing.”
‘Survivor’ Player Sabotages Challenge to Gain Control (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 43 Episode 5, “Stop With All the Niceness.”]. It’s hard to recall a recent tribe more ill-fitted to get along than Survivor 43’s Baka. Working well as a group in the challenges and having ample survival gear doesn’t seem to phase this group of five. They simply do not like each other. Their splitting hairs were made more clear at the top of Survivor Season 43 Episode 5, which saw Jeanine finding the bracelet-themed Beware Advantage early on.
‘Fire Country,’ ‘East New York’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’ Get Full Season Pickups at CBS
CBS’ new dramas are already a hit this fall. The network has ordered full seasons of Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd, this year’s three most-watched new shows. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in...
‘Bupkis’: Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, Ray Romano & More to Guest Star in Pete Davidson Comedy
Pete Davidson‘s Bupkis cast keeps getting more and more star-studded. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Simon Rex (What I Like About You), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) will guest star in the upcoming Peacock comedy, as well as Everybody Loves Raymond co-stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, the streamer announced October 19. Details about their characters have not yet been shared.
Which ‘The Peripheral’ Cast Members Would Survive a VR Apocalypse? (VIDEO)
The Peripheral arrives on Prime Video on October 21, and the cast — Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, T’Nia Miller, and JJ Feild — had a chance to talk about the show ahead of its premiere. Andrea Towers sat with them in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine New York Comic Con 2022 suite to discuss what attracted them to the sci-fi series, memorable moments on set, and who would survive the series’ virtual setting in real-life.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ First Look: Rossi, JJ & Luke Are on the Case (PHOTO)
Criminal Minds, the popular procedural that originally ran from 2005 to 2020, was never shy about showing the darker side of the many cases the Behavioral Analysis Unit team worked on — and those storylines will be even more unsettling when revival Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres its first two episodes on Thanksgiving, November 24, on Paramount+.
Kelli Giddish’s ‘SVU’ Exit: A Deep Dive Into Rollins’ Story, Controversy & Future
Fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are preparing to bid farewell to Amanda Rollins. Kelli Giddish, the third longest-serving current SVU series regular, is leaving the NBC show in this 24th season. Her last episode is slated for December 8 (though she’ll be back for an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime later in the season).
Watch Kristen Bell & Allison Janney in ‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Trailer (VIDEO)
There’s nothing quite like a wedding to bring out the family drama, and that’s certainly the case for Kristen Bell (The Good Place) and Allison Janney (The West Wing) in the Prime Video movie The People We Hate at the Wedding. The streamer has dropped the trailer (watch...
Ron Masak, Sheriff on ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dies at 86
Ron Masak, a character actor best known for his recurring role as Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, has died. He was 86. According to a Facebook post from his daughter, he passed away on Thursday, October 20, surrounded by his wife and six children. Masak’s passing comes just nine days after Murder, She Wrote lead star Angela Lansbury died at age 96.
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Cast Talks Veering Away From the Books for ‘Darker’ Season 2 (VIDEO)
Fans of Karen M. McManus’s One of Us is Lying novels, the basis for the Peacock drama of the same name, will notice something majorly different in the show’s second season, which launches October 20. “We’re veering away from the books a lot,” executive producer Erica Saleh told us in our New York Comic Con press suite earlier this month. “The first book brought us all the way through the first season and the second book in her series kind of jumps forward in time with a whole new cast of characters, and there was no way we weren’t going to keep writing [our original] characters because we all love them so much.”
2023 Critics Choice Awards Sets Chelsea Handler as Host
After Taye Diggs hosted the Critics Choice Awards four years in a row, there will be a new emcee in 2023. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced that Chelsea Handler will host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will air live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7/6c on The CW, from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
