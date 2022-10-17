ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Disney threatens to bypass French cinemas unless release rules are relaxed

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TIFN_0ic94Lmx00
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is to be released in French cinemas on 9 November.

Disney is to release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in French cinemas next month but has warned that future blockbusters may go straight to its streaming service, Disney+, unless France relaxes film distribution rules.

There had been speculation that the Hollywood studio might bypass cinemas with one of the most eagerly anticipated releases since before the coronavirus pandemic to put pressure on the French government to reform its highly restrictive rules.

After the release of the second Black Panther film on the big screen on 9 November, Disney will not be allowed to make it available to French subscribers to Disney+ until April 2024.

Subscribers will then have access to the film for only five months, after which it will not become available permanently on Disney+ until November 2025 – unless a deal is done with a French free-to-air broadcaster – three years after its premiere in cinemas.

“As we have stated before, we believe the chronology is anti-consumer and puts all studios at increased risk for piracy, which is why the majority of the stakeholders agree that it needs to be completely revised,” a spokesperson for Disney said.

Earlier this year, Disney took a stance against the French “windowing” system, which is designed to protect its industry and national TV industries, sending the animated action adventure Strange World straight to Disney+.

Films that are not released in French cinemas are not subject to the restrictive windowing regulations. In January, French film authorities shortened the window between film release and availability on subscription streaming services to 15 months but Disney was not a signatory of the new deal.

Disney said it had decided to push ahead with the cinema release of the Black Panther sequel because the French authorities have acknowledged that the windowing system “needs to be modernised”.

The next round of negotiations between the film, TV and streaming industry and the French government is expected to start in January.

“We will remain actively engaged in the upcoming meetings,” the spokesperson said. “In the meantime, we will continue to make future release decisions on a film-by-film basis.”

Like the rest of the industry, French cinema owners desperately need more blockbuster titles to drive a post-pandemic recovery. The French box office is down 30% compared with 2021 so far this year, and last month was the worst September for ticket sales in 42 years.

If Disney were to carry out its threat to go straight to streaming next year, the French cinema industry would miss out on a string of blockbusters including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Indiana Jones 5, The Little Mermaid, The Marvels and Pixar’s Elemental.

Earlier this year, Netflix signed a deal with French cinema guilds that included investing a minimum of €40m (£35m) in at least 10 French and European films over the next three years – all of which will have a release in French cinemas – in exchange for reducing the window to 15 months from 36 months. Amazon agreed to 17 months.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Liz Truss resigns as PM and triggers fresh leadership election

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister and will step down after a week-long emergency contest to find her successor, she has announced outside Downing Street. It follows a turbulent 45 days in office during which Truss’s mini-budget crashed the markets, she lost two key ministers and shed the confidence of almost all her own MPs.
The Guardian

Even a divided nation can agree on one thing: the return of Boris Johnson would be unforgivable

As the Boris Johnson locomotive chugs back into the station, let us recall the timeless words of US tennis player John McEnroe: “You cannot be serious.”. Whatever features can be attributed to the modern Conservative party – greed, spite, an ample sprinkling of naked bigotry – seriousness is not one of them. And so its long, ignominious reign in government is now offering up one sordid final chapter. The same newspapers that brought you Liz Truss and cheered on her “true Tory budget” are now preparing the ground for Johnson’s return – a mere 106 days since he was practically dragged out of No 10 by his fingernails.
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
The Guardian

DNA of 13 Neanderthals reveals ‘exciting’ snapshot of ancient community

The first snapshot of a Neanderthal community has been pieced together by scientists who examined ancient DNA from fragments of bone and teeth unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. Researchers analysed DNA from 13 Neanderthal men, women and children and found an interconnecting web of relationships, including a father and...
The Guardian

I was supposed to grow up to be a ‘good Indian woman’. I chose freedom instead

As a young girl growing up in a very traditional Mumbai family, I knew I was expected to grow up to be a certain sort of woman. Here’s what I was taught. A good Indian woman is obedient and lives the life her parents and society tell her to live. A good Indian woman gets “married off” early and becomes a mother quickly because that is her primary purpose. A good Indian woman doesn’t reveal any part of her body or her sexual desires. A good Indian woman ignores her own needs and lives her life serving others. My mother, my grandmother and many women before them had lived exactly this life.
The Guardian

The Guardian

482K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy