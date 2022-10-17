Arizona DAR Co-sponsors Honor Flight for veterans

In 2020, the Arizona State Society Daughters of the American Revolution raised funds to send veterans from Phoenix and Tucson on Honor Flights. But the pandemic upheaved those plans.

Honor Flight is a national network of independent hubs working together to honor veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C. -- a trip many veterans may not otherwise be able to take, according to a press release.

COVID-19 prevented these trips for two years, but on Sept. 27, Honor Flight Arizona, which serves veterans from the Phoenix and northern areas, left with 35 veterans aboard.

The flights give veterans a chance to share this journey with others to remember friends and comrades lost and share their stories and experiences with one another.

The flight was partially funded by the Arizona Daughters of the American Revolution under the leadership of then State Regent Marilou Fellman, the release stated.

Upon the flight’s return on Sept. 29, members of various Arizona DAR chapters greeted the plane to welcome the veterans. During the return flight, the veterans were treated to many “thank you for your service cards” prepared by members of DAR chapters from across the state. Members of the Arizona Society Sons of the American Revolution also wrote notes to the veterans aboard the flight.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.

For more information on Honor Flight in Phoenix and northern Arizona visit honorflightaz.org .