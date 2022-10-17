ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Dak Prescott says he expects to return next week

By Field Level Media
The Connection
If Dak Prescott has his way, he will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys next weekend when the Detroit Lions come to town.

Prescott hasn't played since sustaining a fractured right thumb in Dallas' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was taking snaps and throwing passes last week and was listed as questionable to face the Eagles, although coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wanted the seventh-year quarterback to have a full week of practice before returning to game action.

It's Prescott's desire as well.

"I plan on going into this week and trying to get my full week of practice," Prescott said. "Obviously, got to see the doc, but, yeah, that's kind of my plan."

With Prescott out, backup Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to four straight victories before throwing three interceptions in a loss to the unbeaten Eagles on Sunday night.

At 4-2, the Cowboys are third in the NFC East behind Philadelphia and New York Giants (5-1). In 2021, Prescott completed a career-high 68.8 percent of his passes and threw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns. --Field Level Media

