fox5atlanta.com
Drug stash houses raided near Downtown Atlanta attractions
ATLANTA - Law enforcement officers are encountering drug operations in places where you might not expect criminal activity. In Downtown Atlanta, police shut down two separate stash houses in a luxury housing complex. That property is in the same block as the Children's Museum of Atlanta and other popular attractions where families gather.
fox5atlanta.com
Piedmont Hospital employees target of car break-ins
ATLANTA - Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened in the employee parking deck last week at Piedmont Hospital. Employees were on the overnight shift last Friday. About 2:30 in the morning some of them were notified their...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
fox5atlanta.com
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
fox5atlanta.com
Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
fox5atlanta.com
Arson could cost Walmart more than $3M to repair store in Peachtree City
A 14-year-old was accused of setting a fire in the paper products section of the store. Walmart has plans to re-open the store, but it will remain closed for the entire holiday shopping season.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia WIC benefits go digital with new, loadable card
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health just rolled out what they hope will make Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits more easily accessible. In a new electronic system, shoppers will be able to swipe a loadable e-WIC card at the grocery store, and ditch those paper vouchers after Oct. 23.
fox5atlanta.com
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience
ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple families dispaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire
ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex has left six families needing new places to live Thursday morning. The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aspen Court off of Stanton Road. Crews arriving at the scene found the building covered with...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom complains Douglas County school bus failed to show up for students
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County mom says she sent her son off to his school-bus stop but the bus didn’t show up. Tona Fenters says it has happened repeatedly. Fenters says Avery went to the bus stop at London Way and Crossing Drive in Lithia Springs at 8 Wednesday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Lane closures on I-285 to cause major delays, 'nightmare' for drivers
ATLANTA - If you get a headache from all the traffic on Interstate 285 already, it's about to get a lot worse. Saturday, the Georgia Department of Transportation's plans to fully shut down two lanes of Interstate 285 along the Perimeter from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road. The same lane closures are already in place on the east side.
fox5atlanta.com
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment
ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County Police Department marks fourth anniversary of Officer Antwan Toney's death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Officer Antwan Toney was 30 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 20, 2018, while responding to a report of a suspicious car behind Shiloh Middle School in Gwinnett County. On Thursday, the fourth anniversary of his death, the Gwinnett...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta City Council debates 'magic mushrooms'
Psilocybin, so-called entheogen plants known to many as magic mushrooms or peyote buttons, was the topic of debate among the Atlanta City Council. Several residents have testified before members about how magic mushrooms helped with things like pain, and anxiety.
fox5atlanta.com
The checks are in the mail and thieves are swiping them, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga - An investigation underway in Dunwoody after an alarming number of checks sent through mail have been stolen. "We've seen a significant uptick of thefts coming out of post office boxes," said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek. It seems thieves know the check is in the mail and...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Tattooed suspect caught using stolen credit card at McDonough Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a tattooed suspect wanting for defrauding a McDonough Home Depot multiple times in two days. Officials say at around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, the suspect made multiple purchases at the Home Depot on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
