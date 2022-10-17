ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Drug stash houses raided near Downtown Atlanta attractions

ATLANTA - Law enforcement officers are encountering drug operations in places where you might not expect criminal activity. In Downtown Atlanta, police shut down two separate stash houses in a luxury housing complex. That property is in the same block as the Children's Museum of Atlanta and other popular attractions where families gather.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Piedmont Hospital employees target of car break-ins

ATLANTA - Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened in the employee parking deck last week at Piedmont Hospital. Employees were on the overnight shift last Friday. About 2:30 in the morning some of them were notified their...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia WIC benefits go digital with new, loadable card

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health just rolled out what they hope will make Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits more easily accessible. In a new electronic system, shoppers will be able to swipe a loadable e-WIC card at the grocery store, and ditch those paper vouchers after Oct. 23.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience

ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple families dispaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex has left six families needing new places to live Thursday morning. The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aspen Court off of Stanton Road. Crews arriving at the scene found the building covered with...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lane closures on I-285 to cause major delays, 'nightmare' for drivers

ATLANTA - If you get a headache from all the traffic on Interstate 285 already, it's about to get a lot worse. Saturday, the Georgia Department of Transportation's plans to fully shut down two lanes of Interstate 285 along the Perimeter from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road. The same lane closures are already in place on the east side.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment

ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta City Council debates 'magic mushrooms'

Psilocybin, so-called entheogen plants known to many as magic mushrooms or peyote buttons, was the topic of debate among the Atlanta City Council. Several residents have testified before members about how magic mushrooms helped with things like pain, and anxiety.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The checks are in the mail and thieves are swiping them, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga - An investigation underway in Dunwoody after an alarming number of checks sent through mail have been stolen. "We've seen a significant uptick of thefts coming out of post office boxes," said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek. It seems thieves know the check is in the mail and...
DUNWOODY, GA

