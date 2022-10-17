Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray will make NBA debut against Los Angeles Clippers
Rookie first-round draft pick Keegan Murray will make his NBA debut against the Los Angeles Clippers after recovering from COVID-19.
FOX Sports
'Wait and watch what he does': Zion Williamson shines in his return
NEW YORK — With 3:52 left in Wednesday night's game, the smile — yes, that smile, the one that had captivated the country and charmed stars and presidents — returned. His team's lead firmly entrenched, Zion Williamson was finally free to head for the bench. He smiled as he strutted there, and he smiled as he chest-bumped one teammate, Trey Murphy III. He smiled as he embraced another teammate, Brandon Ingram, and he smiled as a third teammate, CJ McCollum, came with his own hug, and he smiled as bounced his way around the bench, a ball of energy, just pure joy.
FOX Sports
Lakers, Clippers show they're worlds apart in first meeting of season
The juxtaposition between the two teams' state of affairs was glaring before the game even began. In the Clippers' pregame press conference Thursday, coach Tyronn Lue said that superstar Kawhi Leonard wouldn't start. It was chalked up to selflessness, what's best for both him and the team as he returns from an ACL tear.
FOX Sports
Will Kawhi Leonard's return finally net Clippers a championship?
It's time again for star-studded hoops in Tinseltown. And while the Los Angeles Lakers have unsurprisingly shouldered most of the city's spotlight when it comes to basketball matters, the LA Clippers are quietly seeking to supplant their arena-mates as L.A.'s hot topic. Kawhi Leonard returns to the fold for the...
FOX Sports
Zion Williamson amazes, Lakers stumble: What we saw in NBA's opening week
The NBA season is only a few days old, and already there has been a massive debut from Zion Williamson, a letdown from the Lakers, a meltdown from the Mavs and some new bling in the Bay. Our panel of NBA reporters — Ric Bucher, Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman...
FOX Sports
LeBron James: Lakers not 'constructed of great shooting'
The NBA season is one day old, but the Los Angeles Lakers' limitations are already apparent. Judging from LeBron James' comments, their flaws might be fatal. The Lakers were a disaster from the 3-point line in Tuesday's night 123-109 loss to the defending-champion Golden State Warriors, making just 10-of-40 attempts (25%). Afterward, James said the poor shooting was a product of how the roster was built.
