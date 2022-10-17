Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
OL Reign flag hoisted atop Space Needle for first time as club enters playoffs
SEATTLE - On Friday, the OL Reign hoisted the team's flag at the top of Seattle's iconic Space Needle for the first time ever. Head Coach Laura Harvey and all three OL Reign originals, Lu Barnes, Jess Fishlock and Megan Rapinoe all took part. The celebration marks the team's 6th appearance in the NWSL playoffs.
q13fox.com
Seattle ranks among the worst air quality globally (Part II)
On Wednesday, the air quality in Seattle was ranked worst worldwide, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company that monitors real-time air quality. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews Glory Hammes, CEO of IQAir of North America.
q13fox.com
Thick, relentless wildfire smoke leaves Seattle, Portland with worst air quality in the world
SEATTLE - Never before has a sunny and 65-degree day been so uninviting to be outdoors. Thick wildfire smoke that has been draped over parts of the Pacific Northwest for weeks due to relentless fires burning in the Cascades and eastern Washington has become even worse over the Seattle and Portland metro areas, not only rating as the region's worst air quality of the year, but rating as the worst air quality measured anywhere in the world.
q13fox.com
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Fall-like weather has finally arrived in Western Washington
Seattle - It is finally going to feel like fall in Western Washington as cool temperatures and rain return to the Pacific Northwest. What a difference 24 hours makes! Air quality levels are all in the "good" category this Friday morning. Thursday around the same time, air quality was in the "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" levels.
q13fox.com
Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday
Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Several fires driving heavy smoke into Puget Sound area
Several wildfires in the area are causing unhealthy air quality levels in the greater Seattle area. Because of these fires, air quality in Seattle was ranked as the second worst in the world.
q13fox.com
Seattle clinic offering free eye exams, glasses for those in need
SEATTLE - The Seattle/King County Clinic will be offering free eye exams and prescription glasses for those who cannot access affordable eye care. The clinic, held at McCaw Hall at the Seattle Center, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23. Free admission tickets will...
q13fox.com
Seattle air quality: Some Puget Sound-area schools closed due to 'unhealthy' conditions
SEATTLE - Seattle's air quality has ranked among the worst in the world this week. At one point Wednesday, air quality was ranking as the second worst. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 230 before 7 a.m. Thursday, which was considered "very unhealthy." Due to the conditions,...
q13fox.com
Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality
WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Real autumn weather returns Friday
If you've been craving autumn weather, you'll love our weekend forecast! A new storm system is set to swing through Western Washington Friday, bringing with it lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions. Until then, smoke will remain a problem, especially today. Highs this afternoon will reach for the mid...
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
q13fox.com
Cleaner air on the way: Rain, wind, & mountain snow help boost air quality Friday
SEATTLE - Clean air is on the way now folks!. Finally, a cold front moving into the Northwest tomorrow will give us just what we need to make sure air quality levels get back in the good zone!. Pictures like the one below will not exist this weekend, and hopefully,...
q13fox.com
Army vet remembers protecting Tacoma home in suspected gang shootout
At least 300 rounds were fired-- most of those rounds came from suspected gang members having a shootout. Bill Foulk still has a bullet in his home from the 1989 shootout and keeps it there as a reminder.
q13fox.com
Tukwila Police Department honors the life, career of K9 Ace
TUKWILA, Wash. - The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week. According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.
q13fox.com
Intense emotions during first appearance of suspect accused of killing Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - A King County Jail courtroom erupted with emotion as the suspect in the death of a beloved Seattle business owner had his first appearance. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District on Wednesday. On Friday, a judge found probable...
q13fox.com
Army Ranger Veteran remembers defending his home against alleged gang attack in Tacoma shootout
TACOMA, Wash. - In 1989, a group of Army Rangers, along with their neighbors, bunkered down in a home on South Ash Street in Tacoma and defended themselves from an onslaught of gunfire from alleged gang members. Tacoma is seeing an increase in violent crime. So far this year, there...
q13fox.com
How people are staying safe with poor air quality
Seattle had some of the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday. Air quality remains an issue but will clear up on Friday.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect in Seattle homicide investigation who may be linked to other shootings
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Central District neighborhood. Detectives believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple shooting investigations. Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 to report shots fired near the intersection of E....
Comments / 0