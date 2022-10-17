Read full article on original website
24 Exchange joins Talos network for execution and settlement of Crypto Spot trades
“By integrating into the growing Talos partner network, 24 Exchange will provide Talos customers with enhanced access to digital asset trading opportunities and increased liquidity. Expanding access to Crypto Spot trading is a key component of 24 Exchange’s growth strategy, and we are pleased to achieve that while also delivering a new liquidity venue in partnership with a respected pioneer such as Talos.”
Edgewater Markets hires Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to expand FX execution and liquidity aggregation
Over the past 10 years, Edgewater Markets has grown its business to offer its FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation services to more than 350 clients. Edgewater Markets has announced the appointment of Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to boost the sales of the firm specialized in trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals.
Brazil’s Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency
Nubank, the largest Brazilian digital bank, is set to roll out its own cryptocurrency in the first half of 2023 as part of a loyalty program. The currency, dubbed Nucoin, can be used to access discounts and other exclusive perks to holders of the token as “a new way to recognize customer loyalty and encourage engagement with Nubank products.”
Broadway upgrades Duration Trader algo for automated hedging process
“Broadway has worked closely with our European clients to enhance our Duration Trader algorithm and deliver the improved scalability, flexibility and performance needed to help these clients unwind risk, reduce hedging costs mitigate leakage.”. Broadway Technology has upgraded its Duration Trader algorithm to allow clients to unwind risk, eliminate inefficient...
ADSS taps KX to better automate and standardize risk management of 2,700 CFDs
“We price more than 2,700 different instruments, which translates to roughly 1 billion market data ticks per day. To react quickly to unexpected market events, we need real-time analysis of vast amounts of both in-flight and historic data.”. ADSS has partnered with real-time analytics company KX to incorporate its benchmarked...
Binance Custody taps TRM Labs for regulatory compliance and risk management
“As an institutional custodian, our utmost priority is to provide secure and compliant services that our clients can trust. Utilizing TRM’s compliance and risk management solutions strengthens our suite of secure custody solutions to help clients safely participate in this rapidly growing digital economy.”. Binance Custody has deployed the...
DeFi aggregator Yield Monitor incorporates DeFiChain blockchain
DeFi multi-chain portfolio tracker, Yield Monitor has incorporated the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain into its yield monitor database to help users leverage its on-chain data to find the best trades possible. The addition of DeFiChain marks the platform’s second non-EVM mainnet integration. Every inclusion adds thousands of data points to Yield...
MillTechFX report found corporates ramping up FX hedging amid volatility
“Looking ahead to the rest of 2022 and beyond, we would encourage firms to get the right processes in place now and seek alternative technology-driven solutions that can help them achieve best execution and protect their business during these turbulent times.”. A report commissioned by MillTechFX revealed that corporates are...
Uplift DAO taps MoonPay to facilitate access to Web3 investments
Uplift DAO, one of the leading IDO launchpads in the DeFi sector, today announced a strategic partnership with crypto exchange and web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. The two will be collaborating across a variety of verticals as a part of their deal, making it easier than ever for users to invest in web3 initiatives using traditional payment methods.
NY broker Firstrade offers cash bonus up to 1% for new accounts with deposits above $5,000
New York-based discount broker Firstrade Securities Inc., has announced a cash bonus award for new accounts funded with a deposit between $5,000 to $1,500,000. Firstrade, which was one of the first online brokerage firms to offer $0 commission, will offer $50 to $4,000 USD in cash bonuses to new customers joining the broker with a deposit from $5,000 upwards.
Ankr launches block explorer and analytics platform Chainscanner
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has rolled outs its latest product, Chainscanner, a block explorer and analytics platform for developers and users to view, analyze and interact with their desired chains. What separates Chainscanner from other alternatives is its intuitive interface that provides users with everything they need to interact with...
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep.#9: Andrew Ralich’s oneZero eyes FX trading 24/7
The ninth episode of the FinanceFeeds Podcast hosted by our Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev is out. On the other side was Andrew Ralich, co-founder and chief executive of the renowned multi-asset class trading technology firm oneZero. Headquartered in Boston, oneZero caters to retail brokers, institutional brokers, banks and liquidity providers, providing...
Remitly expands to Japan and New Zealand
At the moment, the company’s disbursement network reaches 3.9 billion bank accounts, 705 million mobile wallets, 410,000 cash pickup locations, and offers home delivery in select locations. The platform is set to grow to more than 3,200 corridors. Remitly has announced the expansion into Japan and New Zealand as...
Bloomberg puts OneData content on Google Cloud
“Our ongoing commitment to expand Bloomberg’s data availability in the cloud through our continued relationship with Google Cloud will create automated workflows, reduce data on-boarding time, and ultimately provide clients with an enhanced and simplified user experience.”. Bloomberg has made its Data License content available on Google Cloud so...
