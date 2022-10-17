ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs4indy.com

Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pendleton man faces charge after crash that killed Lyft passenger

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces a charge after a crash on the city’s near north side that left a Lyft passenger who was heading home after a night at the bar dead in September. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on September 29 at the intersection of East 24th and North Delaware Streets.
PENDLETON, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman arrested after taking non-custodial child out of state

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after deputies responded to a Pendleton home on a report of a missing child. The child’s father said Ashley Laing had not given him the 3-year-old child and was in violation of a recent custody order providing him with full custody.
PENDLETON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns

Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns. https://cbs4indy.com/news/hancock-co-officials-share-message-amid-recent-incidents-involving-guns-bb-guns/. Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents …. Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns. https://cbs4indy.com/news/hancock-co-officials-share-message-amid-recent-incidents-involving-guns-bb-guns/. Residents relieved after...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading...
MOORESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation. the Indiana State Police said the investigation began in May 2022 after a detective got a tip from the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl was possibly molested.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J....
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man charged in connection with deadly Cumberland shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead. The shooting happened on September 21 outside the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

