Residents relieved after arrest in incidents of shots fired into east side home
INDIANAPOLIS — A months-long investigation into a series of shots fired into a home on Indy’s east side led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man. Zechari Scott, who is accused of shooting into a home in the 1400 block of North Audubon Road on multiple occasions, is behind bars, charged with three counts of criminal recklessness.
Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say...
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Pendleton man faces charge after crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces a charge after a crash on the city’s near north side that left a Lyft passenger who was heading home after a night at the bar dead in September. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on September 29 at the intersection of East 24th and North Delaware Streets.
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.
Woman arrested after taking non-custodial child out of state
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after deputies responded to a Pendleton home on a report of a missing child. The child’s father said Ashley Laing had not given him the 3-year-old child and was in violation of a recent custody order providing him with full custody.
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in...
Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point...
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters...
Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.”. Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after...
Person critically injured in east side shooting, second shooting in that area in under 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is critically injured after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side. Indianapolis metro police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of N. Post Road for a person shot. Officers arrived to a Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of...
7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading...
Court docs: Ambush, robbery and kidnapping led to south side shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They came to Fort Wayne from Indianapolis only to be ambushed, thrown into a car and threatened at gunpoint to retrieve money from and ATM using their debit cards. When they tried to fight back and escape the car and flee to the tree...
Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals.
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation. the Indiana State Police said the investigation began in May 2022 after a detective got a tip from the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl was possibly molested.
Video, tips lead police to arrest man for shots fired into Irvington home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has now been arrested in connection with shots fired into an Irvington home on Sunday. Around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received calls about shots fired at a home on North Audubon Road. As CBS4 previously reported, the bullets hit...
Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J....
Indianapolis man charged in connection with deadly Cumberland shooting
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead. The shooting happened on September 21 outside the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
