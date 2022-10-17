ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Dj Bl3nd95
4d ago

Tell Hector to have his donors help out, maybe speak to Murphy or something, we pay enough in taxes and enough with inflation and recession happening, stop taking from our pockets that can barely handle a dent and ask your patrons for some help, why help others, it's the way life goes

NJ.com

Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say

No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset County crash leaves 1 dead, officials say

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hillsborough Thursday morning, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. The crash took place shortly before 6:45 a.m. in the area of Amwell and Marshall Roads, officials said. The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house

A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted

A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
RAMSEY, NJ
