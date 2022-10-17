Read full article on original website
Dj Bl3nd95
4d ago
Tell Hector to have his donors help out, maybe speak to Murphy or something, we pay enough in taxes and enough with inflation and recession happening, stop taking from our pockets that can barely handle a dent and ask your patrons for some help, why help others, it's the way life goes
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘This didn’t have to happen.’ Residents displaced by East Orange fire say city ignored their concerns
Displaced residents in East Orange say a major fire that destroyed an abandoned home could have been avoided.
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say
No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
Car stolen with 3-month-old inside in NJ, suspect at-large
An SUV was stolen Tuesday night with a three-month-old baby in the back seat, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Officers found the car abandoned in Newark’s South Ward later that night and recovered the baby unharmed.
Car stolen in Newark with 3-month-old baby in back seat
When officers found the abandoned car, the 3-month-old child was in the back seat awake and alert.
Somerset County crash leaves 1 dead, officials say
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hillsborough Thursday morning, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. The crash took place shortly before 6:45 a.m. in the area of Amwell and Marshall Roads, officials said. The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.
N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting
A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death
Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
N.J. man died after inmate stabbed him because he didn’t get proper medical care, suit alleges
Dan Gelin received little medical attention after an inmate stabbed him repeatedly at the Essex County Correctional Facility in December, his family’s attorney said. The following day, authorities found him unresponsive, breathless and pulseless in a jail cell surrounded by blood-stained towels. An hour later, he was pronounced dead.
Man trying to cross I-287 is killed after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle and tractor-trailer, cops say
A pedestrian attempting to cross Interstate 287 in Somerset County on Thursday night was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and then a tractor-trailer, authorities said. Erik Salemke, 38, of Bridgewater was hit shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near milepost 21.8 in Bedminster, according to...
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
Authorities ID man shot, killed during police pursuit in Paterson
Officials have identified the man shot and killed earlier this month by police, who were pursuing him for trying to get into several vehicles while armed with what appeared to be a real weapon, but turned out to be an imitation handgun. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, was shot...
Arrest Made In Newark Homicide
A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Former Jersey City firefighter who worked in public safety director’s office takes PTI deal in assault case
A former Jersey City firefighter and more recently a top aide to the public safety director has pleaded guilty in an incident in which a man’s jaw was broken and he will enter the Pre-Trial Intervention program, authorities said. Michael Manzo, who retired as a firefighter last year, and...
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted
A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
Falling tree crushes parked car, damages others near Lincoln Park in Jersey City (PHOTOS)
A massive tree on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City came crashing down Tuesday morning, crushing a car, damaging two others and tilting power lines. Members of the Jersey City Division of Parks and Forestry were on the scene after 9:30 a.m. to begin removing the tree, but were waiting for PSEG to give the go-ahead because of the power lines involved.
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2