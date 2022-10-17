Read full article on original website
Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul
Two people were killed in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, with police confirming that the slayings mark the 30th and 31st known homicides in the city this year. According to police, officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Lawson ave. E around 4:30 p.m.,...
One fatality reported after crash in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person has died following a traffic crash in St. Joseph earlier this afternoon. According to St. Joseph police officers on scene, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the area of North 26th and Lovers Lane. Police say a Dodge pickup was traveling west on...
St. Joseph man charged in Sunday carjacking
A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with felony robbery in a carjacking Sunday night. St. Joseph police report Bryson McCray has been charged after forcing a couple from their car at gunpoint. Police accuse McCray of approached the two with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive...
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting
A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri
Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
Two facing charges in connection with vehicle theft in September
Two Saint Joseph residents face felony charges in Mercer County after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and car in September. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Rae Claycomb-Beltz and 37-year-old Ian Michael Ragsdale were each charged with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond has been set for either person.
Highway patrol sends cease and desist after feature in Legal Missouri 2022 ad
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent a cease and desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022, the primary group advocating for the recreational sale of marijuana, after the patrol was featured in an advertisement for Amendment 3. MSHP issued a statement on social media Wednesday against the patrol's...
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
Leonard Taylor, Missouri Dept of Corrections JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at at the state prison...
Men from Tennessee and Missouri indicted by grand jury in Missouri for armed assault of FBI agents
A Tennessee man and a Warsaw, Mo., man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from their threats of violence against immigrants and the federal government, as well as an armed assault of FBI agents. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jonathan S. O’Dell,...
Execution date set for man in 2004 Missouri quadruple murder
The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted in a 2004 quadruple murder case in St. Louis County.
Kansas Man Arrested in Brutal 1992 Cold Case Assault, Kidnapping, and Rape Involving Two Women Hiking in the Ozarks
Two Texas women were brutally attacked during a hike in the Branson, Missouri area of the Ozarks in 1992 – and one of the women was raped. Now, more than 30 years later, police say they’ve finally arrested the perpetrator. Tony Lee Wagner, 61, stands accused of two...
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football matchups - October 21, 2022
We've made it - the final week of the regular season in both Kansas and Missouri. Our KFEQ Game of the Week takes us to Kansas, where No. 4 Troy (6-1) hosts Riverside (3-4). Pregame at 6:30, kickoff at 7. The game will be carried on 680, 95.3, 680kfeq.com and the KFEQ app. This is the first meeting between Troy and Riverside since 2013.
VERIFY: Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?
ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.
Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
Minnesota Police Honored A Man For Valor. He Later Spoke Up On Cops' Inaction.
Doctors said the man's aid to a shooting victim prevented him from dying, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
