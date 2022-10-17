ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

One fatality reported after crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person has died following a traffic crash in St. Joseph earlier this afternoon. According to St. Joseph police officers on scene, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the area of North 26th and Lovers Lane. Police say a Dodge pickup was traveling west on...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man charged in Sunday carjacking

A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with felony robbery in a carjacking Sunday night. St. Joseph police report Bryson McCray has been charged after forcing a couple from their car at gunpoint. Police accuse McCray of approached the two with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting

A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri

Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two facing charges in connection with vehicle theft in September

Two Saint Joseph residents face felony charges in Mercer County after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and car in September. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Rae Claycomb-Beltz and 37-year-old Ian Michael Ragsdale were each charged with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond has been set for either person.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
CBS Minnesota

1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KMOV

Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
CBS Minnesota

Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
SAINT PAUL, MN
