The sewage situation with the Foothills commercial area was the prime topic of discussion at the county town hall meeting held Monday at Fellowship Presbyterian Church. Based on comments Monday and previous reporting, the Foothills commercial area, corner of Steve Tate Highway and Highway 53, is operating on a private septic system which is nearing the end of its lifespan. The owner of the system as well as the Foothills IGA grocery store there would like to see a deal reached between Pickens County government and Utilities, Inc. (a large corporation that operates the Big Canoe sewage system among other interests across the nation) to run a sewage line to the commercial area from its Big Canoe operation.

PICKENS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO