Jasper, GA

pickensprogress.com

Obituaries for October 20, 2022

Dorothy (Bozeman) Keever, 75, passed away on October 15, 2022, at her home in Canton, Georgia after a four and a half month battle with cancer. Dorothy was born September 19, 1947, in Jasper, Georgia. She was the daughter of her late parents, Tillman and Estelle (Hubbard) Bozeman. Dorothy was...
CANTON, GA
pickensprogress.com

Foothills sewage dominates town hall discussion

The sewage situation with the Foothills commercial area was the prime topic of discussion at the county town hall meeting held Monday at Fellowship Presbyterian Church. Based on comments Monday and previous reporting, the Foothills commercial area, corner of Steve Tate Highway and Highway 53, is operating on a private septic system which is nearing the end of its lifespan. The owner of the system as well as the Foothills IGA grocery store there would like to see a deal reached between Pickens County government and Utilities, Inc. (a large corporation that operates the Big Canoe sewage system among other interests across the nation) to run a sewage line to the commercial area from its Big Canoe operation.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
pickensprogress.com

Early voting underway across the state

﻿ ﻿ Pickens County had 493 advanced voters on the first available day, October 17, and Georgia recorded more than 131,000 early voters, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has reported. According to Board of Elections and Registration Supervisor Stacey Godfrey, it is the largest first-day turnout she has...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
pickensprogress.com

Lack of volunteers threatens community

Curmudgeons like to rail about the loss of old-fashioned social institutions, about how those new-fangled phones and social media are destroying the fabric of the nation. They are not wrong. Over the next decade or two, I’ll wager there will be a growing number of times we will be forced to admit having so many people with an insatiable compulsion to stare into a small screen is at the least a stumbling block to civilization if not a downright cause of our downfall.
TALKING ROCK, GA

