Above average temperatures, breezy winds and fire concerns Friday; Front moves in during the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Warm air, breezy winds and fire concerns are on the menu Friday with a front moving into the area during the weekend. With a strong area of high pressure centered to our southeast, this will allow for the warmer than average conditions filter into the viewing area Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a low 80 here or there with sunny skies. The winds will be on the breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph to near 20 mph in some areas. With the winds, dry dew points and drought-like conditions, this poses the concern for some fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire Panhandle and Northwestern Greater Nebraska durign the majoirty of the day. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 40s for the most part with mainly clear conditions with winds calming down some.
Warm,breezy, and remaining dry Thursday into Saturday; Cold front moves through Sunday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The warmer days around the region will continue for our Thursday into Saturday. Don’t get used it to though, because there will be a cold front moving through the area Sunday. With an area of high pressure being on top of the region, this...
Warm, breezy and sunny conditions Wednesday into Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool start to the workweek, conditions will turn warm and breezy Wednesday into Saturday with some fire concerns Wednesday. With the area of high pressure being more centered to the south and east, this will allow for the viewing area to see temperatures...
Middle Republican Natural Resource District water allocations renewed
CURTS, Neb. (KNOP) - The Middle Republican Natural Resource District water allocations have been renewed. The allocations remain unchanged from the previous five years. After a court battle with Kansas in the early 2000s, natural resource districts in Nebraska using the Republican River had to impose water allocations on farmers using irrigation systems. These restrictions are renewed every five years, according to Jack Russell, who works as the Middle Republican Natural Resource District.
12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
