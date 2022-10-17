ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

FOX59

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for McCordsville man

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert for Wayne Hurd has been canceled. Previous story below:. The McCordsville Police Department (MPD) is investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Wayne Hurd, who was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Hurd is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Columbus man has been canceled. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron Brenton, a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white and red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Indy man charged with insurance fraud accused of stealing $42K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A two-year investigation where the Indiana State Police and Federal Buruea of Investigation teamed up led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Indianapolis man accused of unemployment insurance fraud. According to state police, a man by the name of Covenant Ben is accused of receiving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
ALBANY, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN

