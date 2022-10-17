Read full article on original website
Walk-in patient at Indianapolis hospital dies from injuries in shooting
A man died at a local hospital overnight from injuries he suffered in a shooting at a different location, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Ambush, robbery and kidnapping led to south side shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They came to Fort Wayne from Indianapolis only to be ambushed, thrown into a car and threatened at gunpoint to retrieve money from and ATM using their debit cards. When they tried to fight back and escape the car and flee to the tree...
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
Pendleton mother found in Florida after kidnapping 3-year-old child, violating custody order
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County mother is in custody after kidnapping her 3-year-old child and violating a recent custody order. On Thursday, Oct. 20, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 7800 block of South Rose Bud Drive, near Interstate 69 and State Road 13, in Pendleton.
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for McCordsville man
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert for Wayne Hurd has been canceled. Previous story below:. The McCordsville Police Department (MPD) is investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Wayne Hurd, who was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Hurd is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has...
Woman killed in crash while walking in Columbus
An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a driver while she was walking late Wednesday on Columbus' west side, police say.
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Columbus man has been canceled. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron Brenton, a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white and red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
Woman shot on Indianapolis' west side dies after arriving at Hendricks County hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot on Indianapolis' west side died after arriving at a Hendricks County hospital Tuesday night. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, IMPD officers responded to IU Health West Hospital in Avon for a report of a walk-in person shot. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead by medical staff.
WANE-TV
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
cbs4indy.com
2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
Police search for driver who fled scene after head-on crash near Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A manhunt is underway near Danville, where police said a driver fled the scene of a head-on crash with injuries just outside the town's limits. The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night at County Road 200 West and U.S. Highway 36 in Hendricks County. Police said it...
Person found dead in flaming car at Kroger on Indy's southeast side
A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road, police say.
Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper
MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place […]
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
