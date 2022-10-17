ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vilas County, WI

Comments / 3

Related
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Crooked Queen

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Rhinelander Hodags leading online mascot competition

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Hodags have made it to the final round of the Best Sports Mascot in America competition. The Hodags are the only Wisconsin high school mascot in the Dandy Dozen championship round. The Hodags currently lead with 55% of the votes. Created by Gene Shepard...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Vilas County seasonal trail closings announced

(WJFW) - Vilas County has announced the closing of two trail systems for the season. First, the off highway motorcycle trail system - to include all state funded trails near Tamarack Springs - will close Monday, Oct. 31 at midnight. Second, the ATV/UTV trail system - to include all state...
VILAS COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy