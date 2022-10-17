Read full article on original website
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28
A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
When will the bear market end? And which tokens will explode?
The crypto market has been experiencing a difficult year, with investors unsure about the near future. The bear market has persisted so far and the market has its fair share of pessimists. There are some tentative positive signs, however. For one thing, volatility is low while general adoption seems to...
3 Potentially Profitable Cryptocurrencies That You Should Hold: Feed3, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity
There are so many gems scattered in the cryptocurrency market. However, it takes diligent research to find them. Some of these gems include Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and new crypto Feed3 (FD3). As the market is currently recovering from the bear market in 2022, there’s no better time to...
The Battle of NFTs – Ethereum’s CryptoPunks vs ApeCoin’s Bored Apes vs Big Eyes Coin NFT Sushi Crew
Scary start to the week as the cryptocurrency markets for Bitcoin, XRP, Cardano, and Polkadot are all experiencing difficulties. At the time this piece was being written, the price of Bitcoin dropped to £17,310. Many large cryptocurrencies have been on a bullish run since the beginning of June, which is the lowest level.
Did Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Just Resurrect Meme Coins?
Meme coins have fallen into a certain level of obscurity since the bear market began. It is an effect of the market-wide decline in interest in all things cryptocurrencies since prices of digital assets are down more than 70% from their all-time highs. However, it seems that meme coins are not yet completely out of the game. A tweet from Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has triggered the creation of a meme coin that is finding much success in the market.
Global Energy Consumption From Bitcoin Mining Is Just Over 0.10%
One major argument against Bitcoin is the amount of energy used in mining new blocks. Regulators have gone all out to curb the proof-of-work blockchain’s energy consumption and reduce its environmental impact. However, the latest findings show that Bitcoin mining energy usage only accounts for a small portion of the world’s energy production.
Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Be a Good Investment for 2023? The Hideaways Looks Set to Over take Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2023
We take a look at Shiba Inu and see whether Shiba Inu will be a good investment. We also answer the question what will Shiba Inu be worth in 2025 to help you decide whether you should invest in Shiba Inu (SHIB). Elsewhere, The Hideaways are running a flash sale...
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
What Will Polkadot (DOT) Be Worth in 2025? The Hideaways (HDWY) Could Overtake Polkadot (DOT) as Investor Favorite
Even though Polkadot’s (DOT) utility could arguably be one of the best in the crypto market, Polkadot (DOT) price has been struggling and many investors are asking whether Polkadot (DOT) will be a good investment for 2025. Polkadot (DOT) is a currency that you can use to buy the...
How & Where to Buy BudBlockz (BLUNT) using BTC, ETH, BNB & More
BudBlockz has emerged as one of the hottest digital tokens for Q4. Click here to find out where to buy the cryptocurrency today. In the world of cryptocurrency, the value of successful digital tokens can skyrocket overnight. So, when you discover the next Bitcoin or Shiba Inu, it is vital that you take quick action. Anybody that follows industry developments will have heard about BudBlockz in recent months. As such, searches for how and where to buy the $BLUNT token have grown at an exponential rate in recent weeks.
Vemate, Fast-Tracked Bear-Market Killer, will be listed on Gate.io
Vemate, a trending hybrid crypto-NFT project, has successfully finished Presale on Gempad and has opened another one on PinkSale for those that want to jump on board before listing on Pancakeswap and then, a few days later, on Gate.io, a Tier-1 CEX. London, United Kingdom – Vemate is a hybrid...
Why are Decentralized Protocols the Future of Perpetual Contracts Trading?
Perpetual futures are immensely popular in the cryptocurrency market. They have become a favored product among traders, so much so that perps make up more than 90% of trade volume on exchanges and the majority of open interest. Yes, you read that right!. What really separates perpetual trading contracts from...
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows large amounts of stablecoins have entered exchanges recently, something that could provide buying pressure for Bitcoin. Around $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Last Couple Of Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest stablecoin inflow is the largest observed in...
Crypto and World Famous Brands: how the Blockchain can help businesses
Blockchain is increasingly changing the way that businesses conduct their everyday operations. The fascinating decentralized technology has a scope that puts it way beyond cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and memecoins. Instead, companies can use distributed ledger technology to help make their operations more efficient, transparent, and decentralized. World-famous brands...
How to make money online on crypto in 2023? Recommendations from CryptoKG
Cryptocurrencies are still the most popular way to make money online. How to make money from digital assets in 2023? What are the main trends, what to pay attention to? Let’s find out what experts from CryptoKG, an innovative crypto exchange, recommend. CryptoKG is a universal platform for earning...
