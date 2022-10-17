ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland

A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
WAYLAND, MA
Leominster man revealed as first $15 million grand prize winner of ‘Millions’

A man from Leominster was announced to be the first grand-prize winner of the scratch-off ticket lottery game ‘Millions’ for $15 million. Kenneth Delgado purchased his golden ticket after work from Mr. Mike’s, a small Mobil gas station located at 280 New Lancaster Rd. in Leominster. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot, winning the grand prize in the ‘Bonus’ section of the card.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million prize won in Southbridge on Friday

A Charlton woman broke the record for the highest prize won in October for the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” lottery on Friday. Patricia Ebbeling of Charlton won a $1 million prize in the state’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, which she claimed on Oct. 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Daou’s Convenience at 716 Worcester St. in Southbridge. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World

Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
BOSTON, MA
‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line

A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
MILLBURY, MA
Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium

Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
WORCESTER, MA
Visiting Salem in October? Prepare for ‘frightening’ crowds

Residents and businesses in Salem are speaking out about the hundreds of thousands of visitors that descend upon their small community during the Halloween season and say it’s taking a toll, according to a Boston.com report. The number of reported visitors last weekend is staggering, and residents are speaking...
SALEM, MA
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Make-It Springfield creative hub previews new two-story Bridge Street expansion

After over half a decade of fostering creative minds in Springfield with a maker space jam-packed with the tools and materials necessary to pursue projects in STEM, painting, robotics, cooking, music and much more, Make-It Springfield is making its way over to Bridge Street. It’s an expansion that looks not only to grow the space for creatives in the city but also develop more programs that’ll allow anyone in the city to create to their heart’s content.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
