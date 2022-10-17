Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland
A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
Leominster man revealed as first $15 million grand prize winner of ‘Millions’
A man from Leominster was announced to be the first grand-prize winner of the scratch-off ticket lottery game ‘Millions’ for $15 million. Kenneth Delgado purchased his golden ticket after work from Mr. Mike’s, a small Mobil gas station located at 280 New Lancaster Rd. in Leominster. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot, winning the grand prize in the ‘Bonus’ section of the card.
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million prize won in Southbridge on Friday
A Charlton woman broke the record for the highest prize won in October for the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” lottery on Friday. Patricia Ebbeling of Charlton won a $1 million prize in the state’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, which she claimed on Oct. 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Daou’s Convenience at 716 Worcester St. in Southbridge. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million winner on ‘Emeralds 50x’ scratch-off
The first $4-million grand prize winner of the lottery scratch ticket “Emeralds 50x” has been revealed as Emily Bartlett. Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option as her prize and took the one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes. Bartlett plans on using some of her winnings to buy...
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
Live 95.9
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
110-apartment mixed-use building proposed on Madison St. in Worcester
A Tewksbury-based real estate firm is proposing a six-story building in downtown Worcester that would include 110 apartments and ground-level commercial space, according to application materials filed with the city’s Planning Board. The project proposed by Winterspring Capital LLC is on a 24,465-square-foot lot at 5 Madison St., on...
Worcester License Commission OKs new Shrewsbury Street bistro at site of former Mac's Diner
WORCESTER — Mac's Diner, a Shrewsbury Street landmark since 1931, will be getting a name change under its new owners. On Thursday, the city License Commission gave the go-ahead for a new bistro to open at the vacant diner. ...
Rally for reproductive equity taking place on Worcester Common Saturday
Worcester residents, activists and organizations will be taking to Worcester Common Saturday to rally for reproductive rights. The rally, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., was organized by All Worcester Advocating for Reproductive Equity (A.W.A.R.E). The group includes YWCA of Worcester, League of Women Voters of...
nbcboston.com
‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line
A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
worcestermag.com
Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium
Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
Lindora DaSilva charged after Worcester 3-car crash that trapped driver
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and a 66-year-old woman has been charged with motor vehicle violations after a three-car crash on Grafton Street in Worcester on Wednesday. Lindora DaSilva, 66, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating negligently so as to...
Visiting Salem in October? Prepare for ‘frightening’ crowds
Residents and businesses in Salem are speaking out about the hundreds of thousands of visitors that descend upon their small community during the Halloween season and say it’s taking a toll, according to a Boston.com report. The number of reported visitors last weekend is staggering, and residents are speaking...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Make-It Springfield creative hub previews new two-story Bridge Street expansion
After over half a decade of fostering creative minds in Springfield with a maker space jam-packed with the tools and materials necessary to pursue projects in STEM, painting, robotics, cooking, music and much more, Make-It Springfield is making its way over to Bridge Street. It’s an expansion that looks not only to grow the space for creatives in the city but also develop more programs that’ll allow anyone in the city to create to their heart’s content.
Patriky Sampaio Gomes, of Worcester, held without bail in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21, was arraigned on six firearm-related charges including carrying...
Will Worcester finally welcome chickens? City to discuss allowing them in residential areas
After months of advocacy from residents, Worcester will finally take up the issue of chickens this week. The City Council’s Economic Development Committee will discuss whether to allow chicken keeping in residential areas at its meeting Thursday evening, according to the posted agenda. Residents led by chicken owner Amanda...
Carlos Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester warehouse shooting, held without bail
A Fall River man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Carlos Junio Alves-Silva, 20, was arraigned in Worcester District Court via...
