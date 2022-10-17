ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

A batty holiday for Boo at the Columbus Zoo this Halloween

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with a merry-not-scary festivities for Boo at the Zoo! Guests can meet character ambassadors dressed up in costume and find treats around the park through Halloween weekend on Sunday, October 30th. For ticket information and a list...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Warm weekend set to arrive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Look at all that beautiful sunshine! The wind is still fairly brisk, but it’s a beautiful afternoon! This weekend will be windy and warm, perfect for festivals and football games. We are watching a tropical system that could send remnants our way next week with scattered showers. Have a great weekend!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Walmart announces Black Friday deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
GRANVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Freeze warning in effect overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bundle up for another cold, windy night! Wind chills in the 20s again. And yes, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Billings, Montana, will be 20+ degrees warmer than Columbus on Thursday. We’re looking forward to milder temperatures for the rest of the week. We’re likely to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
COLUMBUS, OH

