FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSYX ABC6
Pumpkin whisperer Tator Edwards reaches finale of Outrageous Pumpkins, to host live demos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need a little help carving your Jack O'Lantern this weekend there's a local pumpkin whisperer in town. Grove City's Tator Edwards will host two live demos this weekend. Edwards is among the final 4 of Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' The finale premieres at...
WSYX ABC6
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
WSYX ABC6
The ABC 6 Toys for Tots campaign includes virtual wish list and in-person donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ABC 6 and FOX 28 Toys for Tots Drive is the largest toy collection campaign in Central Ohio, and it just got bigger for 2022. New this holiday season, the toy collection map is expanding its footprint to serve six counties: Franklin, Fairfield, Licking, Hocking, Perry and Pickaway counties.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
WSYX ABC6
Circleville Pumpkin Show home to nation's oldest family-owned candy shop
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Every year, for the last 115 years, thousands of people visit the Circleville Pumpkin Show. April Hoffman returns home to help her mom at Wittich's Candy Shop during the Circleville Pumpkin Show. "Pretty much every year now," Hoffman said of her trip back home to...
WSYX ABC6
A batty holiday for Boo at the Columbus Zoo this Halloween
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with a merry-not-scary festivities for Boo at the Zoo! Guests can meet character ambassadors dressed up in costume and find treats around the park through Halloween weekend on Sunday, October 30th. For ticket information and a list...
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
WSYX ABC6
COTA volunteers prepare to distribute hundreds of boxes of food to Linden community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Volunteers are taking time out of their day on Wednesday to pack up fresh produce and distribute it to those in need in the Linden area. COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group is teaming up with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to give back. Volunteers are spending...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm weekend set to arrive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Look at all that beautiful sunshine! The wind is still fairly brisk, but it’s a beautiful afternoon! This weekend will be windy and warm, perfect for festivals and football games. We are watching a tropical system that could send remnants our way next week with scattered showers. Have a great weekend!
WSYX ABC6
Walmart announces Black Friday deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
WSYX ABC6
New movies including The Rock suiting up in 'Black Adam,' 'Ticket to Paradise,' and 'Tar'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another Film Review Friday! Hope Madden and George Wolf of Maddwolf join Good Day Columbus with the must-see movies heading into the weekend. Black Adam (PG-13, Theaters) Ticket to Paradise (PG-13, Theaters) Tar (R, Theaters) For more movie reviews click here. If you'd like...
WSYX ABC6
People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect accused of attacking employee, stealing gaming systems from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at a store on the northeast side and stealing several gaming systems. Police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked an employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Freeze warning in effect overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bundle up for another cold, windy night! Wind chills in the 20s again. And yes, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Billings, Montana, will be 20+ degrees warmer than Columbus on Thursday. We’re looking forward to milder temperatures for the rest of the week. We’re likely to...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
WSYX ABC6
New round of rental assistance available for those in need in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League has helped some 1,700 families in the past year with emergency rental assistance, and now with winter quickly approaching, more help is on the way. Marie Agee is one of the applicants who received help this past year. "The lord he...
WSYX ABC6
Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
WSYX ABC6
Lancaster company receives $75M in federal funds for lithium-ion battery recycling factory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion in federal grant money to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department announced on Wednesday the grants that will be used to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
