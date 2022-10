BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Figuring out the arithmetic for the USAC Silver Crown finale is as easy as one-two-three. One race. Two title contenders. Three points of separation. That’s what the USAC Silver Crown championship race comes down to this Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson are engrossed in one of the tightest point battles in USAC Silver Crown history with Seavey holding a three-point edge entering the 100-lap event on the .686-mile paved oval.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO