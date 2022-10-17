ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Legos connect the past with the future of Joplin

By Ron Clements
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNq3z_0ic8yoRm00

Lisa Nelson had a conversation with her son one day. She asked him, “If you could build a local landmark, what would you build?” Her son said, “I don’t really know of any.”

This came as a revelation to Nelson who teaches local history.

So, she and her son began to brainstorm. The idea they came up with was Iconic Joplin: a combination of Legos, engineering, STEM practice and a fun way for 12 to 16-year-old middle schoolers to learn about historic Joplin architecture.

By reaching back into Joplin’s past, the project aims to encourage kids headed to high school to pursue a career in math, science, or engineering. And what better — or more fun — way to connect the past with the future than with Legos?

KOAM’s Janna Hautala sat down with Lisa Nelson to build more on this story.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Halloween Light List from Joplin News First

JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃Halloween Light List with directions for 2022. Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post!  Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be...
JOPLIN, MO
webbcity.net

Alba District had 334 students in 1932-33

According to the 1932-1933 Missouri School Directory, Alba Consolidated District, including Alba, Purcell and Neck City, had an accessed property valuation of $447,000 taxed at 140 cents on $100. There were five high school teachers and seven elementary teachers. The enrollment was 126 in the high school and 208 in...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

A unique and interesting fundraiser hits Parsons

Julie Kellogg, a psychic medium, stopped by to talk with KOAM’s Tawnya Bach about the upcoming event to benefit the Parsons Historical Museum: A Night at the Museum — A Unique and Interesting Fundraiser. She’s providing her unique talents — readings, true life stories, and conversations — to...
PARSONS, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?

Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Final Third Thursday of the season will be Spooktacular!

JOPLIN, Mo. — This will be a wrap on the 2022 season for Third Thursday as temps drop and it’s becoming more chilly. KOAM-7 will broadcast our weather live! from Main Street. The theme of the evening is “Spooktacular”. All are welcome to dress up! It’s 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Downtown Joplin. Live Music from Eye Creatures and Paul...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind this mysterious orb

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light, that to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet Spook Light; all of them named in connection to the area where it was discovered.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage FFA hosts Food For America event

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage High School Future Farmers of America hosted Food For America at the Carthage Fairgrounds and Municipal Park. This yearly program teaches local third graders about agriculture and how their food gets from farm to table. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin elementary school placed on soft lockdown

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning Jasper County officials contacted the Joplin Police Department in reference to a vague potential threat involving an unknown school within the city of Joplin. Police notified Joplin Schools about the potential threat and they placed Cecil Floyd Elementary School into what they call “soft...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MoDOT conducts winter weather operations drill

JOPLIN, Mo. – MoDOT is already preparing for the possibility of severe winter weather this year. The department today held its winter weather drill. It consisted of crews being deployed to react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. Officials say this drill is even more important this year because of staffing shortages. MoDOT says it spent...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Mercy Hospital talks about sponsoring the Maple Leaf Festival

CARTHAGE, Mo. — This is the 56th year for the Carthage Maple Leaf Festival. It wouldn’t happen without its community partners. That includes KOAM as a media partner and Mercy Hospital Carthage. They’re this year’s title sponsor. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy