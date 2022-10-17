ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

NC man buys 3 tickets to honor Dale Earnhardt and No. 3 won big

A Dale Earnhardt fan playing the $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery game for the first time bought three tickets in tribute to his hero, and it scored him a jackpot, NC lottery officials said Thursday. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5. I chose Quick Pick three...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $1.1 million

The property located in the 300 block of Cabarrus Street in Raleigh was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $1,126,500 purchase price works out to $453 per square foot. The house built in 1922 has an interior space of 2,489 square feet. The house is situated on a 5,227-square-foot lot.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy