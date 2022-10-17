ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep River, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Ferrie Sparks the Hornets’ Prolific Offense

Ava Ferrie is serving as a senior captain for Branford girls’ soccer team this season. Playing midfield for the Hornets, Ava features a unique blend of vision and speed that make her both a dangerous scorer and an accurate passer. Ava has played a vital role in an impressive start to the season for Branford, which has a record of 10-2 and has won 7 games in a row.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Gambardella Appreciating the Game in a Different Way

Téa Gambardella is in the midst of her sophomore season as a member of the Guilford girls’ soccer team. Soccer found its way into Téa’s heart as she grew up in an athletic family, and she loves the consistency that the sport brings to her life.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Fall Rec. Progams, Celebration Underway

With the fall season has come a plentiful amount of recreational activities available for East Haven residents of all age groups, thanks to a number of classes and league events offered or supported by the Recreation Department. The adult fall bocce season continues with high participation, as 24 teams currently...
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Writing the Land: Windblown I, Book Launch & Art Reception

Press Release, Branford Land Trust and Branford Cultural and Arts Alliance. You don’t want to miss this special book launch and art reception for Writing the Land: Windblown I on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event, hosted by the Branford Land Trust (BLT) and...
BRANFORD, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police

Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Veterans’ Day Parade in Branford on Sun. Nov. 6

The annual Branford Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday November 6. A ceremony will held on the Branford Green at 1 p.m. and the parade will set off at 1:30 pm. Participating in this year’s parade will be Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, Branford High School Band, Branford Town Band, and Col. John Chester Fife and Drum Corps from Wethersfield. The Wethersfield group recently marched in Branford in the National Muster Parade hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps in August.
BRANFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

New eatery offers Milford a different take on takeout

MILFORD — Brandi Marshall has long dreamed of providing quality, handmade takeout food. That dream has become a reality for Marshall, affectionately known as B, who is now the head chef at her own eatery, B's Twisted Eats Express. Marshall teamed with partners Daniele Waterhouse-Wallenta and Kali Williamson-Marshall on the new operation, which opened Friday.
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Lamar LeMonte: Talking History

For some, one of the appealing things about living in Old Saybrook is the connections to the past that can be found all around town. As a member of the Old Saybrook Historical Society (OSHS), Lamar LeMonte makes it his mission to tell people about that history. Lamar’s tells the...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Recreation Employees Recognized with Town Awards

First Selectman Matt Hoey has announced that Recreation Supervisor Ellen Clow and Recreation Program Coordinator Taryn Erb have been named as recipients of the Guilford Employee Recognition Award. Hoey, who initiated this program, has encouraged all employees to nominate fellow employees to be recognized for outstanding achievement and performance in their work.
GUILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities

Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
27east.com

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven

A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy