New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
zip06.com
Ferrie Sparks the Hornets’ Prolific Offense
Ava Ferrie is serving as a senior captain for Branford girls’ soccer team this season. Playing midfield for the Hornets, Ava features a unique blend of vision and speed that make her both a dangerous scorer and an accurate passer. Ava has played a vital role in an impressive start to the season for Branford, which has a record of 10-2 and has won 7 games in a row.
zip06.com
Gambardella Appreciating the Game in a Different Way
Téa Gambardella is in the midst of her sophomore season as a member of the Guilford girls’ soccer team. Soccer found its way into Téa’s heart as she grew up in an athletic family, and she loves the consistency that the sport brings to her life.
zip06.com
Fall Rec. Progams, Celebration Underway
With the fall season has come a plentiful amount of recreational activities available for East Haven residents of all age groups, thanks to a number of classes and league events offered or supported by the Recreation Department. The adult fall bocce season continues with high participation, as 24 teams currently...
zip06.com
Writing the Land: Windblown I, Book Launch & Art Reception
Press Release, Branford Land Trust and Branford Cultural and Arts Alliance. You don’t want to miss this special book launch and art reception for Writing the Land: Windblown I on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event, hosted by the Branford Land Trust (BLT) and...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
NBC Connecticut
Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police
Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
zip06.com
Veterans’ Day Parade in Branford on Sun. Nov. 6
The annual Branford Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday November 6. A ceremony will held on the Branford Green at 1 p.m. and the parade will set off at 1:30 pm. Participating in this year’s parade will be Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, Branford High School Band, Branford Town Band, and Col. John Chester Fife and Drum Corps from Wethersfield. The Wethersfield group recently marched in Branford in the National Muster Parade hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps in August.
milfordmirror.com
New eatery offers Milford a different take on takeout
MILFORD — Brandi Marshall has long dreamed of providing quality, handmade takeout food. That dream has become a reality for Marshall, affectionately known as B, who is now the head chef at her own eatery, B's Twisted Eats Express. Marshall teamed with partners Daniele Waterhouse-Wallenta and Kali Williamson-Marshall on the new operation, which opened Friday.
zip06.com
Lamar LeMonte: Talking History
For some, one of the appealing things about living in Old Saybrook is the connections to the past that can be found all around town. As a member of the Old Saybrook Historical Society (OSHS), Lamar LeMonte makes it his mission to tell people about that history. Lamar’s tells the...
zip06.com
Recreation Employees Recognized with Town Awards
First Selectman Matt Hoey has announced that Recreation Supervisor Ellen Clow and Recreation Program Coordinator Taryn Erb have been named as recipients of the Guilford Employee Recognition Award. Hoey, who initiated this program, has encouraged all employees to nominate fellow employees to be recognized for outstanding achievement and performance in their work.
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
Over Fifty Years Ago The Doors Made Rock N’ Roll History in Danbury, CT
If you're a fan of rock music,or you grew up in Danbury or the surrounding areas, you know the legend. On October 11, 1967, Jim Morrison and The Doors played the Danbury High School auditorium. This was the music set that evening:. 01.Introduction 0:00. 02.Moonlight Drive 1:05 Horse Latitudes 4:38.
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
NBC Connecticut
Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities
Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
27east.com
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven
A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
