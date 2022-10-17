The annual Branford Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday November 6. A ceremony will held on the Branford Green at 1 p.m. and the parade will set off at 1:30 pm. Participating in this year’s parade will be Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, Branford High School Band, Branford Town Band, and Col. John Chester Fife and Drum Corps from Wethersfield. The Wethersfield group recently marched in Branford in the National Muster Parade hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps in August.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO