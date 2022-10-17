Read full article on original website
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Supervisors Meeting For Third Time to Discuss Banister District Appointment
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is going to try again. The board will meet for a third time on Oct 25 to discuss the candidates for the Banister District Seat. The supervisors will hold a closed meeting at 7 pm in an attempt to make their selection before the Oct 27 deadline. The process of discussing candidates has been filled with drama.
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
Danville tables ban against sleeping on street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
wakg.com
Danville City Council Discusses Homeless Problem
Danville City Council tabled an ordinance last night dealing with the homeless and unpermitted camping on city property. The council tabled the ordinance quickly and said they plan to seek more information on helping the homeless population in Danville. Multiple people spoke before council after the ordinance was tabled, including...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Public Schools asks for public input on new elementary school name
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville School Board is trying to figure out a name for the new GLH Johnson Elementary School. To help choose the name, Danville Public Schools is asking the public for input on what the new school should be called. A new elementary school will soon...
WDBJ7.com
220 in Franklin County cleared after crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash along US-220S in Franklin Co. closed the right lane Friday afternoon, according to VDOT. Delays are at one and a half miles long. The crash was near Redbud Hill Rd; Rt. 956E/W (Franklin County).
wallstreetwindow.com
Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo In Danville This Saturday 10/22/2022
The Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo will be back in downtown Danville in the River District this Saturday between 12 PM and 6PM. They have a Facebook event page with details that you can find here. They also posted this list of vendors.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 146. As of 7:42 p.m., the southbound left lane and left shoulder were...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
chathamstartribune.com
Ingram steps down from DSS Board
In an attempt to lower the political tension in Pittsylvania County, Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram has stepped down from the Department of Social Services Board effective immediately. In his resignation email, Ingram said he rescinded his visit to Richmond to talk with state Social Services officials about having...
WDBJ7.com
One hospitalized, dog found dead after NE Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with injuries sustained in a house fire in NE Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say the fire occurred in the 100 block of Lee Ave NE. Four people have been displaced and one dog died as...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Derby Road. As of 8:20 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder were closed. Stay...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality
A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
Human remains found in Stokes County belong to woman missing since 2018, sheriff’s office says
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Human remains found at a home in Stokes County belong to a woman who went missing over four years, the sheriff’s office confirmed. On Monday, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation searched a home on Asbury Road in Westfield. According to […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
