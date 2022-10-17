ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Supervisors Meeting For Third Time to Discuss Banister District Appointment

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is going to try again. The board will meet for a third time on Oct 25 to discuss the candidates for the Banister District Seat. The supervisors will hold a closed meeting at 7 pm in an attempt to make their selection before the Oct 27 deadline. The process of discussing candidates has been filled with drama.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville tables ban against sleeping on street

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Danville City Council Discusses Homeless Problem

Danville City Council tabled an ordinance last night dealing with the homeless and unpermitted camping on city property. The council tabled the ordinance quickly and said they plan to seek more information on helping the homeless population in Danville. Multiple people spoke before council after the ordinance was tabled, including...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

220 in Franklin County cleared after crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash along US-220S in Franklin Co. closed the right lane Friday afternoon, according to VDOT. Delays are at one and a half miles long. The crash was near Redbud Hill Rd; Rt. 956E/W (Franklin County).
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 146. As of 7:42 p.m., the southbound left lane and left shoulder were...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Ingram steps down from DSS Board

In an attempt to lower the political tension in Pittsylvania County, Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram has stepped down from the Department of Social Services Board effective immediately. In his resignation email, Ingram said he rescinded his visit to Richmond to talk with state Social Services officials about having...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One hospitalized, dog found dead after NE Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with injuries sustained in a house fire in NE Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say the fire occurred in the 100 block of Lee Ave NE. Four people have been displaced and one dog died as...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Derby Road. As of 8:20 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder were closed. Stay...
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
FOREST, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality

A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

