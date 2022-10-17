Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Humane Society partners with VyStar, Subaru to offer free pet adoptions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is partnering with two area businesses, VyStar Credit Union and Subaru of Jacksonville, to offer free pet adoptions on Friday and Saturday. VyStar Credit Union will be covering the adoption fees for all dogs and cats at JHS’s location at 8464 Beach...
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
$2 million donation: The Players Championship announces record donation to Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship announced a record donation that will match up to $2 million in donations — dollar for dollar — in support of Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville’s Hand in Hand campaign. The campaign is funding the complete redesign and expansion of...
News4Jax.com
‘Something’s not right’: Family has questions after mother, 2 children die in Nassau County house fire
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Hilliard community is grieving the loss of a mother and two young children who died after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the western portion of Nassau County roughly three miles from the state line and now both county and state fire investigators are working to learn how it happened.
Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Leaders in Clay County hosted a meeting to discuss the bonded transportation program, where neighbors learned what’s next for future projects on county roads in the area. STORY: Deputies ask for help IDing man whose remains were found at Flagler County construction site.
News4Jax.com
Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?
Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
wuft.org
Black-owned farms are disappearing. One Alachua County man is fighting to preserve what’s left
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently directed $2.2 billion to compensate farmers for historic lending discrimination. The lack of credit access caused the loss of Black-run farms nationwide. The number of Black farm operators dwindled from almost one million in 1900 to less than 50,000 today. Listen below as WUFT’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Amber Alert: 16-year-old last seen in Lake City recovered safe
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Ashlynn Cox has been canceled. She has been recovered and is safe. ORIGINAL: A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Ashlynn Cox who was last seen in the area of the 180th block of South East Beech St. in Lake City.
Clark's Fish Camp has closed, but some employees say they haven't been paid
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant is a shell of what it used to be. Employees said they were left empty-handed when the business closed for good. Sean, whose son worked at the local business, says that was not the experience he wanted for him. Sean asked...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff’s Office asks for help to ID remains found at Palm Coast construction site
PALM COAST, Fla. – Months after a team of anthropologists began piecing together skeletal fragments found at a Palm Coast construction site in July, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released two computer-generated images on Wednesday of what the man might have looked like. Investigators, who have not ruled...
904happyhour.com
Jack O’ Landing Movie Night and Halloweek Scavenger Hunt happening October 21-31 in Downtown Jax
Downtown Vision, the non-profit Business Improvement District (BID) for Downtown Jacksonville, announced today the return of two free, family friendly Halloween events: Jack O’ Landing Movie Night Presented by Live Oak Contracting and the Halloweek Scavenger Hunt. Jack O’ Landing Presented by Live Oak Contracting will take place Friday,...
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal’s office says someone purposely ignited explosive device outside family of 5′s Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a neighborhood crime alert for people living on and around Edison Street in the Lackawanna neighborhood. A family of five is lucky to be alive and still have a home after the state fire marshal said someone purposely ignited an explosive device in their driveway.
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
News4Jax.com
‘Maybe I can save one’: Mom who lost son to impaired driver shares story to spark change
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New devices that help track drunk drivers are likely on the way and one local mother who lost her son to an impaired driver said they can’t come soon enough. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law requires new cars to have alcohol detection devices. Recently, the National...
News4Jax.com
Mother takes action, shares daughter’s story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mom who lost her daughter to domestic violence in 2019 is taking action for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tiki Stafford is traveling across the U.S. to share her daughter’s story through a documentary with other families. It is called “Remember Khina Culler.”
News4Jax.com
