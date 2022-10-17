ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Something’s not right’: Family has questions after mother, 2 children die in Nassau County house fire

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Hilliard community is grieving the loss of a mother and two young children who died after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the western portion of Nassau County roughly three miles from the state line and now both county and state fire investigators are working to learn how it happened.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?

Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Jack O’ Landing Movie Night and Halloweek Scavenger Hunt happening October 21-31 in Downtown Jax

Downtown Vision, the non-profit Business Improvement District (BID) for Downtown Jacksonville, announced today the return of two free, family friendly Halloween events: Jack O’ Landing Movie Night Presented by Live Oak Contracting and the Halloweek Scavenger Hunt. Jack O’ Landing Presented by Live Oak Contracting will take place Friday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Amber Alert canceled: Missing Columbia County teen found safe, deputies say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening that said the teen was kidnapped and possibly in the Jacksonville area with 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt with plaid shorts.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy