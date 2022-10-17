Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
Raleigh News & Observer
How Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot Created ‘Different’ Falcons Culture
The Atlanta Falcons are in the second year of the new regime led by coach Arthur Smith and general Terry Fontenot. In year one, Smith guided the Falcons to a respectable 7-10 record, out-performing most national expectations. However, the team had a point differential of -146, and lost eight games by double digits, including four by 20 or more points.
Raleigh News & Observer
Three Harsh Lessons for Broncos Fans to Learn
It has been a frustrating season for Denver Broncos fans. High expectations for the 2022 season haven't been realized, and while just six games have been played, time is running out for the Broncos to assert a position as a playoff contender. The Broncos were expected to have a quality...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black coming off of their bye week (1-4) and ready to get back in the win column. McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Raleigh News & Observer
Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, SNF Picks & Best Bets
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Tua Tagovailoa returns to a Miami Dolphins team that needs an offensive boost, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football’s Week 7 matchup.
Raleigh News & Observer
Top 5 Giants To Watch In Week 7
The New York Giants are 5-1 to start the regular season and have shown no signs of letting up with their winning ways as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday. In each of their last two games, the Giants have looked out-of-sync in the first half,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out
The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘His legacy is gonna live on’: Panthers players, coach react to Christian McCaffrey trade
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hopes Christian McCaffrey wins a Super Bowl this season with the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m excited to see what he can do out there, to be quite honest,” Darnold said on Friday, “(He is) the best player I’ve played with, just the most discipline. Probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as well. ... If he does get a chance to compete in the playoffs, yeah, I’d be very happy.”
Comments / 0