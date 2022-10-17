Less than 24 hours after being traded, running back Christian McCaffrey arrived for San Francisco 49ers practice on Friday. There was a blockbuster trade to take place in the middle of a Thursday Night Football game. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for their star running back, Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers received a second, a third, and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft from the 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO