ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

How the Bears’ remaining schedule stacks up with the rest of the NFL

The Chicago Bears’ journey through six games this season has been filled with ups and downs, but mostly trials and tribulations. The Bears are a couple of plays away from a 4-2 record, but late-game blunders against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders proved to be costly. The...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?

One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
FanSided

Christian McCaffrey spotted in 49ers gear for the first time since late-night trade (Video)

Less than 24 hours after being traded, running back Christian McCaffrey arrived for San Francisco 49ers practice on Friday. There was a blockbuster trade to take place in the middle of a Thursday Night Football game. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for their star running back, Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers received a second, a third, and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft from the 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022

Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy