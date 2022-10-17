Read full article on original website
Related
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
110-apartment mixed-use building proposed on Madison St. in Worcester
A Tewksbury-based real estate firm is proposing a six-story building in downtown Worcester that would include 110 apartments and ground-level commercial space, according to application materials filed with the city’s Planning Board. The project proposed by Winterspring Capital LLC is on a 24,465-square-foot lot at 5 Madison St., on...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland
A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $100,000 tickets claimed Thursday
There were two $100,000 lottery prizes claimed on Thursday. One was claimed from the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch-off ticket in Springfield from the Racing Mart. The other was claimed from the “Millions” scratch-off ticket sold in Stoughton from New Store on the Block. Overall, there were...
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million prize won in Southbridge on Friday
A Charlton woman broke the record for the highest prize won in October for the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” lottery on Friday. Patricia Ebbeling of Charlton won a $1 million prize in the state’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, which she claimed on Oct. 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Daou’s Convenience at 716 Worcester St. in Southbridge. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.
Leominster man revealed as first $15 million grand prize winner of ‘Millions’
A man from Leominster was announced to be the first grand-prize winner of the scratch-off ticket lottery game ‘Millions’ for $15 million. Kenneth Delgado purchased his golden ticket after work from Mr. Mike’s, a small Mobil gas station located at 280 New Lancaster Rd. in Leominster. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot, winning the grand prize in the ‘Bonus’ section of the card.
Worcester License Commission OKs new Shrewsbury Street bistro at site of former Mac's Diner
WORCESTER — Mac's Diner, a Shrewsbury Street landmark since 1931, will be getting a name change under its new owners. On Thursday, the city License Commission gave the go-ahead for a new bistro to open at the vacant diner. ...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million winner on ‘Emeralds 50x’ scratch-off
The first $4-million grand prize winner of the lottery scratch ticket “Emeralds 50x” has been revealed as Emily Bartlett. Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option as her prize and took the one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes. Bartlett plans on using some of her winnings to buy...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Acton (MA)
Incorporated in 1735, Acton is a town made up of five loosely scattered village centers. The oldest of these is Acton Centre, where the local militia company assembled before marching to the Battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775. Responding to the alarm raised by Paul Revere and relayed by...
Live 95.9
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)
Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
nbcboston.com
‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line
A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Patriky Sampaio Gomes, of Worcester, held without bail in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21, was arraigned on six firearm-related charges including carrying...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
worcestermag.com
Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium
Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager
Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
Amid layoffs, closures Family Health Center of Worcester says it remains committed to high-quality care
After employees of Family Health Center of Worcester described an atmosphere of devastation and dread following layoffs and site closures, the center wrote a letter directly to its patients to address potential concerns. “It is important that we demonstrate to you that we remain committed to providing high-quality, equitable care,”...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0