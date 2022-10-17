Grant award from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation supports the exploration of innovative human capital work in Newport

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Adventure at the Fort: Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America to host jamboree at Fort Adams this weekend
Scouts from across the Northeast will come together for a historic campout and celebration at Fort Adams State Park this weekend, Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23. This is the first Jamboree hosted by the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America in over 20 years. During the three-day “Adventure...
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aida Neary and Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future￼￼￼
Aida Neary and Amy Machado from Building Newport’s Future, “a grassroots organization of parents, students, teachers, Roger’s graduates & community who support Newport Public Schools”, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 9 am on Thursday, October 20. This discussion focuses on why...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter – Jamie Bova: I am proud to endorse Stephanie Smyth and Katherine Jessup for Newport City Council At-Large
After serving on the City Council for six years, I’ve seen firsthand the qualities that make someone an engaged and effective Councilor. With that experience in mind, I am proud to endorse Stephanie A. Smyth and Katherine A. Jessup for Newport City Council At-Large. These women have been canvassing throughout Newport, talking about the issues and listening to resident concerns. Stephanie and Kate are passionate about our community and will work to help Newport thrive. Both are committed to transparent governance and embracing public participation as a part of the decision-making process. They will uphold our community values while fighting for things Newporters care about. Many of the issues we have here will take significant time and effort. Stephanie and Kate each have assets that will serve them well on the City Council.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote for Xay and feel good
With all that is going on in the world – Putin’s invasion of Ukraine along with nuclear weapons threats, increasing negative impacts of climate change, rising gun violence, surging cost- of- living expenses – here is something you can feel good about. You can to Vote on November 8th to elect Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong for an at-large Newport City Council seat.
whatsupnewp.com
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
Members of the Jamestown Arts Center will showcase their artistic talents during the annual Members’ Show opening October 28. The salon-style exhibition invites the JAC’s artist-members to submit work created in the past year. This year’s Members’ Show will be judged by Eric Telfort, illustrator, fine artist, and...
whatsupnewp.com
DEM announces RI’s first domestic avian flu case, found in Newport County
Photo credit: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) / USDA. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today is announcing that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection of HPAI – which has been confirmed in more than 40 states, affecting nearly 50 million domestic birds – in Rhode Island. Last summer, DEM advised the public that HPAI had been found in waterbirds such as gulls and that its crossover to domestic birds appeared inevitable. (Please visit the DEM website for detailed information on HPAI, including DEM’s response plan and an FAQ.)
independentri.com
Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
whatsupnewp.com
League of Women Voters, Newport County cancels Senate District 11 forum
The State Senate District 11 candidate forum scheduled for October 20, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Newport County (LWV Newport County), and Common Fence Point Art, Wellness and Community Center has been canceled. Candidates for Senator in General Assembly District 11 include Republican Kenneth Mendonca, Democrat Linda Ujifusa,...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: When it comes to fresh, forward-thinking – Xay is our guy
For Newporters, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong will be the longest name on our ballot this year. It’ll also be the most important. Xay (pronounced “sigh”) is exactly the type of leadership our changing city by the sea needs. For starters, he has fresh eyes and ears. That means...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large￼￼￼
Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, October 19 at 4 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with J. Mark Ryan, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council￼￼￼
J. Mark Ryan, a Democratic candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, October 19 at 3 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500
Lila Delman Compass today announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Dorothy A. Post
Dorothy A. Post passed from this life October 17, 2022 at age 99 years, 1 month and 10 days in Newport RI. The daughter of the late Donald and Alice Arnett of North Reading, MA, she had a long life filled with incredible accomplishments. She met her husband of 54 years, the late Ellsworth E. Post, Jr., while she was on active duty with the United States Navy during World War II. Together they raised 8 children, took in foster children, and were active in business and community.
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 21 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 21 – 23, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOT wins Climate Challenge Award for its proposal to use permeable pavement on North Road in Jamestown
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it has been chosen to receive $312,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) as one of 35 participants in the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Climate Challenge Initiative. The Climate Challenge Initiative provides funding, training, and technical assistance to...
GoLocalProv
RI Golf Association Wants to Operate & Manage Triggs - Says Facility Currently is “Badly Outdated”
The Rhode Island Golf Association (RIGA) is making a case to operate and manage Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence. Executive Director Robert Ward released a statement on Wednesday, after the Providence Board of Contractors Supply recently unsealed bids to manage the course. The Providence Board of Parks Commissioners will...
Comments / 0