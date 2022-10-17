Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
No. 9 UCLA-No. 10 Oregon State Week 8 Odds, Lines and Bet
If you like scoring, I suggest grabbing a spot on the couch Saturday afternoon when No. 10 Oregon hosts No. 9 UCLA. This Pac-12 showdown has game total of 70.5 points at SI Sportsbook as two of the best offenses in college football battle. This matchup between the Ducks and...
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
How Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot Created ‘Different’ Falcons Culture
The Atlanta Falcons are in the second year of the new regime led by coach Arthur Smith and general Terry Fontenot. In year one, Smith guided the Falcons to a respectable 7-10 record, out-performing most national expectations. However, the team had a point differential of -146, and lost eight games by double digits, including four by 20 or more points.
‘His legacy is gonna live on’: Panthers players, coach react to Christian McCaffrey trade
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hopes Christian McCaffrey wins a Super Bowl this season with the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m excited to see what he can do out there, to be quite honest,” Darnold said on Friday, “(He is) the best player I’ve played with, just the most discipline. Probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as well. ... If he does get a chance to compete in the playoffs, yeah, I’d be very happy.”
With Christian McCaffrey traded, what happens to the Carolina Panthers’ offense?
Watching a healthy Christian McCaffrey carry the Carolina Panthers’ offense in 2022 was fun for fantasy football while it lasted. After missing 23 of 33 games in 2020 and 2021 with ankle, shoulder, thigh and hamstring injuries, McCaffrey returned this season as an ironman. In six games, the standout...
Panthers Have Rejected Multiple Trade Offers Involving Its ‘Young Core’
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had a busy week and as the November 1 trade deadline nears, his phone will continue to stay ringing off the hook as other teams continue to inquire about Carolina's top talent. On Monday, the Panthers sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona for a...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black coming off of their bye week (1-4) and ready to get back in the win column. McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Q&A: Ifeatu Melifonwu Dealing With ‘Speed Bumps’ in 2022
In his second NFL season playing with the Detroit Lions, defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu has only played five defensive snaps in 2022, as his role has been primarily on special teams in the two games he has appeared in this year. Out of 22 games the young defensive back was...
Cam Johnson top performer amongst former Tar Heels in NBA opening slate
Nine former Tar Heels took the floor in the NBA's full slate of opening games on Wednesday. In his first opening night start, Suns' starting forward Cam Johnson was the most productive of them all. In his team's 107-105 comeback win over the Mavericks, Johnson scored 15 points in 27 minutes, shooting 6-13 from the field and 50% from three.
‘Man, this is home.’ Zion Williamson plays in Charlotte for first time in NBA career
Zion Williamson remembers the last time he was in the Spectrum Center. March 16, 2019. There were balloons and backward hats and snipped nets. The Duke phenom led his team to a 73-63 win over Florida State to win that year’s ACC Championship game — the end of a gritty, three-game run and a milestone in an emotional few weeks for the Duke star, who was coming back from a knee injury that caused him to miss six games thanks to a shoe breakage that resides in Carolina basketball lore.
