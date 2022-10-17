Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hopes Christian McCaffrey wins a Super Bowl this season with the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m excited to see what he can do out there, to be quite honest,” Darnold said on Friday, “(He is) the best player I’ve played with, just the most discipline. Probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as well. ... If he does get a chance to compete in the playoffs, yeah, I’d be very happy.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO