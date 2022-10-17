ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was on Long Island on Thursday to announce the creation of a National Offshore Wind Training Center. The training center is focused on training young people ages 14 to 24 for future jobs in the wind industry. “This is a $10 million investment. $10 million investing in energy and our workforce,” Hochul said.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO