Clinton, CT

zip06.com

Demonstrated Leadership

Policy and politics have a greater local impact than we often realize. State Representative Christine Palm has been extraordinarily effective delivering on the promises she made to her constituents in Deep River, Chester, Haddam, and Essex when she was first elected to the 36th Assembly District. One of those commitments...
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Recreation Employees Recognized with Town Awards

First Selectman Matt Hoey has announced that Recreation Supervisor Ellen Clow and Recreation Program Coordinator Taryn Erb have been named as recipients of the Guilford Employee Recognition Award. Hoey, who initiated this program, has encouraged all employees to nominate fellow employees to be recognized for outstanding achievement and performance in their work.
GUILFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail

MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Palm Announces Environmental Group Endorsements

State Representative Christine Palm has been endorsed by several influential environmental advocacy groups, including the Sierra Club, the youth-led Sunrise Movement of Connecticut, and the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV). Palm, who serves as vice chair of the General Assembly’s Environment Committee, is running for her third term serving...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Vital Partners

Since taking office as First Selectwoman, I’ve had the honor of working closely with our state delegation on a range of important issues for our Town. Senator Christine Cohen and Representative John-Michael Parker have both proven themselves to be vital partners with local government on important public policy issues and great champions of Madison’s efforts to invest in its future. Both understand the importance of listening to local constituency concerns while also being mindful of broader public policy implications that affect all Connecticut residents. And both have worked closely with state leaders to deliver to us almost $6 million in state funds for important, high-profile community projects this past year, saving Madison tax-payers millions.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Uniquely Qualified

I am delighted to lend my support to the candidacy of Moira Rader to be state representative representing the 98th District. I am confident that she will continue in the fine tradition established by our current representative, Sean Scanlon, who is presently running for the position of State Comptroller. There...
GUILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M

SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
SHELTON, CT
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback

STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Shelton school cafeteria workers protest wages, work conditions

SHELTON — School cafeteria workers took to the street Tuesday to protest what they called unfair working conditions and substandard wages they face under Whitsons Culinary Group, the district’s food provider. Unite Here Local 217 members gathered next to Sunnyside School on River Road, marching and chanting slogans...
SHELTON, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5M Private Estate Has Every Feature Desired in a Family Compound in Westport, CT

The Estate in Westport is a luxurious home featuring amazing indoor/outdoor flow, hidden rooms and unique character now available for sale. This home located at 47 Charcoal Hill Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Meredith Cohen – William Raveis Real Estate (Phone: 718 570 5254) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately

It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

An Idyllic Home in the Heart of Madison

Imagine living in the heart of Madison, where shopping, dining, arts, theater, and beaches are all minutes away. Welcome to a home that offers just that—an idyllic life right in the center of town. Stroll on the property’s grounds and take in the beautifully manicured lawn with accents that...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Veterans’ Day Parade in Branford on Sun. Nov. 6

The annual Branford Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday November 6. A ceremony will held on the Branford Green at 1 p.m. and the parade will set off at 1:30 pm. Participating in this year’s parade will be Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, Branford High School Band, Branford Town Band, and Col. John Chester Fife and Drum Corps from Wethersfield. The Wethersfield group recently marched in Branford in the National Muster Parade hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps in August.
BRANFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Yearslong Powder Ridge dispute heads to pretrial

MIDDLEFIELD — The lengthy legal battle between a former town building official and the owner of Powder Ridge is heading to a pretrial. According to the state judicial website, a pretrial hearing has been scheduled for January 2023 in the case of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort, owned by Sean Hayes, versus Robert Meyers, the former Middlefield building inspector who was fired from his position in 2017 for failing to perform his duties.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Columbus Statue Replacement Up For Review

A new sculpture honoring New Haven’s Italian American community is one step closer to coming to Wooster Square now that the Elicker Administration has formally submitted plans to the Board of Alders for a public artwork to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue. That means that the legislative item...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Ability and Compassion

In my more than 50 years practicing law, I have had the pleasure and privilege of sharing office space with two of the New Haven Probate Court judges and have appeared be before most of the probate court judges. My experience leads me believe the Chuck Tiernan has the ability and compassion to well serve the towns of Branford and North Branford, and I heartily endorse him.
BRANFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

