Since taking office as First Selectwoman, I’ve had the honor of working closely with our state delegation on a range of important issues for our Town. Senator Christine Cohen and Representative John-Michael Parker have both proven themselves to be vital partners with local government on important public policy issues and great champions of Madison’s efforts to invest in its future. Both understand the importance of listening to local constituency concerns while also being mindful of broader public policy implications that affect all Connecticut residents. And both have worked closely with state leaders to deliver to us almost $6 million in state funds for important, high-profile community projects this past year, saving Madison tax-payers millions.

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO