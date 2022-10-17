Read full article on original website
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
zip06.com
Demonstrated Leadership
Policy and politics have a greater local impact than we often realize. State Representative Christine Palm has been extraordinarily effective delivering on the promises she made to her constituents in Deep River, Chester, Haddam, and Essex when she was first elected to the 36th Assembly District. One of those commitments...
zip06.com
Recreation Employees Recognized with Town Awards
First Selectman Matt Hoey has announced that Recreation Supervisor Ellen Clow and Recreation Program Coordinator Taryn Erb have been named as recipients of the Guilford Employee Recognition Award. Hoey, who initiated this program, has encouraged all employees to nominate fellow employees to be recognized for outstanding achievement and performance in their work.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail
MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
zip06.com
Palm Announces Environmental Group Endorsements
State Representative Christine Palm has been endorsed by several influential environmental advocacy groups, including the Sierra Club, the youth-led Sunrise Movement of Connecticut, and the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV). Palm, who serves as vice chair of the General Assembly’s Environment Committee, is running for her third term serving...
zip06.com
Vital Partners
Since taking office as First Selectwoman, I’ve had the honor of working closely with our state delegation on a range of important issues for our Town. Senator Christine Cohen and Representative John-Michael Parker have both proven themselves to be vital partners with local government on important public policy issues and great champions of Madison’s efforts to invest in its future. Both understand the importance of listening to local constituency concerns while also being mindful of broader public policy implications that affect all Connecticut residents. And both have worked closely with state leaders to deliver to us almost $6 million in state funds for important, high-profile community projects this past year, saving Madison tax-payers millions.
zip06.com
Uniquely Qualified
I am delighted to lend my support to the candidacy of Moira Rader to be state representative representing the 98th District. I am confident that she will continue in the fine tradition established by our current representative, Sean Scanlon, who is presently running for the position of State Comptroller. There...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
wiltonbulletin.com
'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback
STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton school cafeteria workers protest wages, work conditions
SHELTON — School cafeteria workers took to the street Tuesday to protest what they called unfair working conditions and substandard wages they face under Whitsons Culinary Group, the district’s food provider. Unite Here Local 217 members gathered next to Sunnyside School on River Road, marching and chanting slogans...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5M Private Estate Has Every Feature Desired in a Family Compound in Westport, CT
The Estate in Westport is a luxurious home featuring amazing indoor/outdoor flow, hidden rooms and unique character now available for sale. This home located at 47 Charcoal Hill Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Meredith Cohen – William Raveis Real Estate (Phone: 718 570 5254) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Westport.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately
It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
zip06.com
An Idyllic Home in the Heart of Madison
Imagine living in the heart of Madison, where shopping, dining, arts, theater, and beaches are all minutes away. Welcome to a home that offers just that—an idyllic life right in the center of town. Stroll on the property’s grounds and take in the beautifully manicured lawn with accents that...
zip06.com
Veterans’ Day Parade in Branford on Sun. Nov. 6
The annual Branford Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday November 6. A ceremony will held on the Branford Green at 1 p.m. and the parade will set off at 1:30 pm. Participating in this year’s parade will be Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, Branford High School Band, Branford Town Band, and Col. John Chester Fife and Drum Corps from Wethersfield. The Wethersfield group recently marched in Branford in the National Muster Parade hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps in August.
ctexaminer.com
Port Authority Officials Strip Escrow to Pay Escalating Cost of State Pier Redevelopment
As new obstacles complicate the ongoing renovation of the New London State Pier – and add to the cost – the Connecticut Port Authority is running out of options if the price tag continues to escalate. On Tuesday, the Connecticut Port Authority Board approved spending an additional $7,471,779.
darientimes.com
Yearslong Powder Ridge dispute heads to pretrial
MIDDLEFIELD — The lengthy legal battle between a former town building official and the owner of Powder Ridge is heading to a pretrial. According to the state judicial website, a pretrial hearing has been scheduled for January 2023 in the case of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort, owned by Sean Hayes, versus Robert Meyers, the former Middlefield building inspector who was fired from his position in 2017 for failing to perform his duties.
Columbus Statue Replacement Up For Review
A new sculpture honoring New Haven’s Italian American community is one step closer to coming to Wooster Square now that the Elicker Administration has formally submitted plans to the Board of Alders for a public artwork to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue. That means that the legislative item...
zip06.com
Ability and Compassion
In my more than 50 years practicing law, I have had the pleasure and privilege of sharing office space with two of the New Haven Probate Court judges and have appeared be before most of the probate court judges. My experience leads me believe the Chuck Tiernan has the ability and compassion to well serve the towns of Branford and North Branford, and I heartily endorse him.
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
