FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
Waterbury man struck by car, dies on Baldwin Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Waterbury was fatally struck by a car on Baldwin Street on Friday morning, according to police. Waterbury police responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. and located a 73-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The area […]
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 20
The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
Torrington woman struck by car, dies while fixing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she […]
Woman loses control of car, seriously injured in Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is seriously injured after a crash in Killingly on Thursday, police said. According to state police, a car was traveling northbound on I-395 around 8:40 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car and went off the roadway into the right shoulder area, impacting several trees. The driver, […]
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for Hours
Killingly, Conn.- Morning accident closed I-395 in both directions for over 2 hours Thursday morning. Shortly before 9 am Thursday morning, October 20th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with Moosup Fire Department and KB Ambulance, were dispatched for a reported vehicle accident in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 Northbound.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
Eyewitness News
82-year-old man dies after vehicle swerves off Route 8, hangs from wire
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man died in a crash that started on Route 8 in Torrington on Thursday. State police identified the victim as 82-year-old Barry Zaret of Woodbridge. Troopers said Zaret was headed south on Route 8, just south of exit 45, when he drove off the road.
Journal Inquirer
Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident
Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
Eyewitness News
Woman struck and killed while changing tire in Thomaston
THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed when she was hit by a driver as she changed a tire in Thomaston on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez of Torrington. The incident happened along Route 8 between exit 39 and its on and off...
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On North Branford Roadway
A Connecticut man was killed during a serious three-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:45 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1 in North Branford in the area of Forest Road. According to the North Branford Police, officers responded to the area of Forest Road (Route 22)...
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
