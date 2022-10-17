Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Community Groups Share $6,000 in Grants
(Photo from L to R: State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-16th); Tim Iman, Executive Director of Crop & Kettle; and Colin Fitzsimmons, Vistra’s director of government affairs in Pennsylvania. Provided with release) (BEAVER COUNTY, Pa.) Vistra and its leading Pennsylvania retail electricity brand, Dynegy, today announced $6,000 in donations to...
beavercountyradio.com
Fetterman Appears at Rally in Harmony, Pa.
(Harmony, Butler County , Pa.) Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally at Steamfitters Technology in Harmony yesterday. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes to around 200 people who attended the rally. He talked about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, and protecting women’s health rights.
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
wtae.com
Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
beavercountyradio.com
Biden Seeks Symbol of Rebuilding at Pittsburgh Bridge
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, en route to Washington. Biden will push for a new ban on assault-style weapons when he talks about his crime prevention plans in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) WASHINGTON (AP)...
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.
As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
Fetterman to catch a ride on Air Force One
PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting a boost today from the White House – a seat on Air Force One. Fetterman will greet President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh airport, join him at the infrastructure event, and then travel with Biden on Air Force One to Philadelphia for a closed-door reception tonight, a White House and campaign aide confirmed to NBC News.
Reward offered in cold case of missing Beaver County man
A temporary reward is being offered in the cold case of a Beaver County man who went missing in 2011. The Beaver County Detective Bureau, Ambridge Police Department, Beaver County Times, local Crime Solvers and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering $10,000 October 20-27 for information that leads to the solving of the case.
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening
(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
beavercountyradio.com
Dr. Hollis Batista & Janet Lord Join Jim Roddey On This Week’s “Heroes”
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Dr. Hollis Batista and Janet Lord join host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about their experiences with Highmark. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
beavercountyradio.com
Fetterman’s Doctor Says He’s Recovering Well from May Stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, has released a doctor’s note saying he’s recovering well from a stroke in May. The release Wednesday comes in the closing weeks of the campaign as Fetterman’s Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has questioned Fetterman’s fitness to serve. The doctor’s letter says Fetterman continues to endure effects of the stroke that involve speech and the ability to quickly respond. But the doctor says Fetterman exhibited no effects on his cognitive ability and says Fetterman is healthy enough to “work full duty in public office.” Oz is a heart surgeon who has treated stroke patients, and he has suggested the stroke has left Fetterman unequipped to serve effectively in the Senate.
beavercountyradio.com
Route 108/Route 65 Reconstruction Work this Weekend in New Castle
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing reconstruction work on Route 108 (Croton Avenue) and Route 65 (East Washington Street) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will occur this weekend Friday night, October 21 through Monday morning, October 24 weather permitting. Reconstruction work at the intersection of Routes...
Pennsylvania police say campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property, and while trying to remove it […]
MSNBC
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman
The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania's largest newspaper, is endorsing Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.Oct. 17, 2022.
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
