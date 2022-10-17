ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Post-Athenian

Cowboys' Dak Prescott says he expects to return next week

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibP4T_0ic8xNqU00

If Dak Prescott has his way, he will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys next weekend when the Detroit Lions come to town.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
734
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy