Behind the meme: Inside the lead-up to Luka Doncic's hilarious smile at Devin Booker

The NBA's next great individual rivalry is here and it's between two of the league's brightest young stars — Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. The rivalry will be renewed when Booker's Suns host Doncic's Mavericks at the Footprint Center to open the 2022-23 season. The meeting, of course, is a rematch of the seven-game battle in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals that ended with Doncic and company literally getting the last laugh.
NBA best bets for Friday night: Top moneyline, spread, over/under & prop picks include Ja Morant's Grizzlies mauling Houston, Jokic's Nuggets covering over Steph's Warriors, Blazers-Suns bonanza, Tatum & KD on boards

The 2022 NBA season is just three days old, and we already can't wait for the next batch of games to tip off. With an exciting first weekend ahead of us, lots of betting value can be found on Caesars Sportsbook if you want to up your level of engagement a step further with some wagers. Today we will discuss our favorite NBA bets on the moneyline, against the spread, on the over/unders, and in the player prop market for the season's first Friday night slate.
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game

On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
Bizarre video features Draymond Green explaining fallout to Jordan Poole punch in new TNT documentary: 'I don't care about people's opinion'

A new all-access series called "The Countdown" will air throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode, which ran on opening night, addressed the incident everyone was talking about heading into the new season: Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green had already addressed the incident, telling the media that...
Warriors championship rings, explained: Celtics pettiness from 2022 NBA Finals, Stephen Curry's greatness among 'over the top' symbolism apparent in every detail

The Golden State Warriors are done being humble. After winning their fourth NBA title in eight years, their 2021-22 championship rings are reflective of their core's attitude: They're the team to beat, and they know it. The Warriors had their ring ceremony on NBA Opening Night against the Lakers at...
Who is playing on the NHL on TNT tonight? Times, matchups for Wednesday night's national tv doubleheader of games

The NHL on TNT doubleheaders are back yet again this week, and tonight, there are matchups between conference foes on the docket. Up first is the Flyers and Panthers. Philadelphia is off to a strong start to the season, winning its only two games so far. However, the Panthers will be the biggest test for a Flyers team that is expected not to be very good. Florida won its first two games, but dropped its first contest of the year last time out, suffering a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Bruins on Monday.
