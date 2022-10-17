ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football predictions for regular season finales

ANN ARBOR – It wasn’t a good week overall for Ann Arbor-area football teams last week as only three teams – Dexter, Ann Arbor Huron and Ypsilanti – secured wins. While those three will be looking to keep their momentum going, the rest of the area teams will be aiming at closing the regular season on a high note whether it’s to prepare for the postseason or get a head start for next year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band

MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Papa Kante, 4-star recruit, commits to Michigan basketball

Michigan has landed its first commitment for next year’s recruiting class. Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center and four-star prospect in the 2023 class, committed to Michigan on Thursday evening (Oct. 20). Kante announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. His other finalists were Big Ten schools Maryland...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Long drives, strong defense lifts Homer over Grass Lake

HOMER – Long drives for Homer and potentially promising drives which came up short for Grass Lake led the Trojans to a 34-14 win over the Warriors on Friday in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The two future Cascades Conference rivals both had success moving the ball through the air,...
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach

JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
ANCHORAGE, AK
MLive.com

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups

We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Here are the Jackson-area football picks for Week 9

JACKSON -- The Cascades and Big 8 meet up, the playoff points races heat up, and teams come to the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 in high school football with a lot of teams looking at plenty on the line. Here is how we are picking...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

See Ann Arbor-area boys soccer district final pairings

ANN ARBOR – There are four Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams that will compete for district championships on Thursday after keeping their seasons going in Tuesday’s semifinal games. See which teams are still dancing and have a chance to claim a district trophy below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover

NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
UNION CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy