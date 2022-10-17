Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for regular season finales
ANN ARBOR – It wasn’t a good week overall for Ann Arbor-area football teams last week as only three teams – Dexter, Ann Arbor Huron and Ypsilanti – secured wins. While those three will be looking to keep their momentum going, the rest of the area teams will be aiming at closing the regular season on a high note whether it’s to prepare for the postseason or get a head start for next year.
MLive.com
Why a Michigan prep football team’s fate could hinge on the flip of a coin
On a Sunday morning in Oct. 2019, Rick Winbigler sat in the kitchen of Durand High School athletic director Bryan Carpenter with his eyes closed and adrenaline rushing through his body. The Clarkston native coached high-level prep football in in Oklahoma before making his way back to Michigan to turn...
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band
MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MLive.com
Papa Kante, 4-star recruit, commits to Michigan basketball
Michigan has landed its first commitment for next year’s recruiting class. Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center and four-star prospect in the 2023 class, committed to Michigan on Thursday evening (Oct. 20). Kante announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. His other finalists were Big Ten schools Maryland...
MLive.com
Michigan State tightens defense with changes to scheme, personnel
EAST LANSING – Wisconsin drove inside Michigan State’s red zone on its opening possession of the game but the Spartans had a chance to get a stop. Simeon Barrow made a tackle for loss and Brandon Wright came up with a sack, leading to third-and-18 for the Badgers.
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See Player of the Week winner and Week 9 area football schedule
We have reached the end of the high school football regular season and there are many great games across Metro Detroit to close it out. Before getting into the Metro Detroit football schedule for Week 9, let’s take a look at the results from the latest Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Michigan football is 7-0 again, and the numbers are even more impressive
ANN ARBOR -- For the second straight season, Michigan will enter its game against Michigan State with a 7-0 record. The Wolverines hope for a different result in the rivalry this time. Statistics indicate they are performing even better than last year. Compared to 2021, the Wolverines are averaging the...
MLive.com
Long drives, strong defense lifts Homer over Grass Lake
HOMER – Long drives for Homer and potentially promising drives which came up short for Grass Lake led the Trojans to a 34-14 win over the Warriors on Friday in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The two future Cascades Conference rivals both had success moving the ball through the air,...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Week 9 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Friday’s slate of Week 9 high school football games in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach
JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
MLive.com
A sibling rivalry comes to Michigan basketball, and dad has a front-row seat
ANN ARBOR -- When Jace Howard wants to get under Jett Howard’s skin during practice -- and he occasionally does, because Jett is his younger brother -- he knows what to say. He whispers it, so Michigan’s coaches don’t hear.
‘Best Dexter team I’ve ever seen’: Dreads end 26-year losing streak to Chelsea with historic win
ANN ARBOR – Every year Dexter’s football team has had the game against Chelsea circled on the calendar. And after every year – for the past 26 to be exact – the Dreadnaughts walked off the field in disappointment.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups
We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area football picks for Week 9
JACKSON -- The Cascades and Big 8 meet up, the playoff points races heat up, and teams come to the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 in high school football with a lot of teams looking at plenty on the line. Here is how we are picking...
MLive.com
Check out the Ann Arbor-area football teams trending up heading into regular season finale
ANN ARBOR – The final week of the regular season is upon us and there are a couple Ann Arbor-area football teams who are in good shape entering Week 9. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson! Here is all you need to know for Week 9
JACKSON -- Here we are at the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 of high school football, which means for some teams this is the end of the road, and with others we are days away from learning where they will begin their playoff journeys. This week...
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area boys soccer district final pairings
ANN ARBOR – There are four Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams that will compete for district championships on Thursday after keeping their seasons going in Tuesday’s semifinal games. See which teams are still dancing and have a chance to claim a district trophy below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT...
MLive.com
Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover
NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0