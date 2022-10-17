Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: In Memoriam, The Chrysler LX Platform (Part IV)
The Chrysler 300 was the first production car to use the LX platform and was arguably the most important as well. We discussed the debut and styling of the exciting new 300 in our last LX platform installment. When it debuted in 2005 with retro-inspired muscle car styling and a good deal of Mercedes-Benz componentry, it garnered an immediate and positive impression from the buying public with its looks. But did it fare as well on its interior? Let’s find out.
gmauthority.com
1967 Chevy G10 Van Is Goolsby Customs 2022 Next Generation Overall Winner
This 1967 Chevy G10 van was recently named the Goodguys 2022 Goolsby Customs Next Generation Overall Winner, with Conner Wick taking home the win for his fun father-and-son collab project. As the story goes, Conner’s father brought this 1967 Chevy G10 home from an auction in 2010 to chop it...
Tree Hugger
Couple Converts City Bus Into Farmhouse-Style Tiny Home
A growing number of people are opting for simpler lifestyles, usually by living with less and living in homes with a smaller footprint. But tiny houses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the stereotypical gable-roofed microhouse on wheels. There are ready-made campers, as well as van conversions—and, of course, the ever-popular bus conversion that is roomier and typically cheaper to renovate than building a conventional tiny house from scratch.
RideApart
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
intheknow.com
See how ths family of 8 navigates life in an RV
With eight people living under one roof, Floshea (@floshea_harrigan) and Kalil Harrigan’s fifth-wheel RV gives a whole new meaning to the term “full house.” On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their lively family’s RV, proving home is really where the heart is.
Is stop-start technology really beneficial for your vehicle?
MINNEAPOLIS – A unique feature in newer cars has many drivers turned off, even though it's meant to save them money. As cars await green lights across the United States, many sit in silence with their engines taking a breather."At first it's a little unnerving," said Lisa Smude. "You get to a stoplight and all of a sudden your car like cuts off.""I was like, 'Why is my car stopping,'" said Jon Mark.They're just two of millions of drivers that have the stop-start feature, meaning when their vehicle comes to a complete stop, the engine turns off until the brake is...
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Have Korean Cars Shed Their Reliability Reputation?
Given the recent legal struggles that Hyundai and Kia have been facing, I started wondering if the two brands had shed their past reputation for reliability -- or lack thereof. Us olds will remember when Kia and Hyundai were the butts of jokes. I remember being but a wee lad...
tinyhousetalk.com
Married Life in their Plant-Filled Tiny Home
Rebekah wanted a place of her own and designed a custom tiny house with Mini Mansions, making her dreams a reality. Her home is bursting with storage but still feels open and functional. Now that she’s married, she lives with her husband and cat Peach in their teeny tiny space.
Comments / 2