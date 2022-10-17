Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine
In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
Special Relationship goes silent
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Happy Global Ethics Day! Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is hosting a conversation with Michael Schur, creator of “The Good Place,” at 11 a.m. Lights Off: How young Parisans are forcing the lights off in...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
White House taking every step possible to avoid direct Biden-Putin encounter at G-20
U.S. officials also are taking precautions to avoid even a hallway run-in or photo meeting between the two leaders.
Trump taps firm to handle his Jan. 6 committee subpoena
The firm, the Dhillon Law Group, has handled litigation for other Jan. 6 select committee witnesses.
U.S. confirms Iranian troops in Crimea training Russians on drones
Iranian military personnel are on the ground in Crimea training Russian troops on how to pilot drones, including those that have struck Ukrainian positions in recent days, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Thursday. While Iranian troops haven’t flown the drones themselves, their technical support has been critical...
Why We Can’t Remove a President Because of Incompetence
The Liz Truss implosion offers up pros and cons to the U.S. system of governance.
NATO is rushing equipment to Ukraine as troops hunker down for the winter
The war begins a new phase as Russia launches missiles and temperatures fall.
Pierre Poilievre: Check against delivery
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Maura | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Maura Forrest, with Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Zi-Ann Lum. Today, we bring you the speech PIERRE POILIEVRE wishes he could deliver at the press gallery dinner. Elsewhere, JONATHAN WILKINSON’s shifting relationship with nuclear energy, and PHILIPPE J. FOURNIER’s Quebec election debrief.
Here comes the EV economy
Significant shifts in the nation's economy are afoot — if the clean energy effort can get past its growing pains. President Joe Biden marked one interim step today by announcing $2.8 billion in grants from the bipartisan infrastructure law to boost the U.S. electric vehicle and clean energy industry, from minerals mining to battery manufacturing. The funding is part of more than $135 billion from a trio of recently enacted climate and energy laws that aims to catalyze investment in domestic manufacturing for clean energy and reorganize traditional supply chains.
Biden’s terrible, no good, very bad gas price problem
ALL GAS, NO BRAKES — OPEC cutting output. War in Ukraine. Global inflation. The Biden administration publicly clashing with oil companies. Refineries offline in California. All of it has added up to a recent rise in gas prices at the worst possible time for President Joe Biden and his party — less than three weeks before the midterms.
Biden’s ‘worst performing message’
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. It’s an article of faith among Democrats that their party is deeply hampered by its inability or unwillingness to tout its own accomplishments. But what...
DeFi showdown at Senate Ag
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
House panel may remove Iran drone measure from NDAA
The House Ways and Means Committee may force senators to drop a push to sanction Iran over its drones program as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, two people familiar with the matter told NatSec Daily. The reason: an amendment that would place Iranian groups on a terrorism blacklist...
Ukraine scrambles to keep internet up amid blackouts
City officials and internet service providers are stockpiling batteries, looking for generators and going diesel to keep Ukrainians connected.
POLITICO Playbook PM: What’s at stake for democracy in Arizona
TRUSS THE PROCESS — British PM LIZ TRUSS announced today she will soon resign after roughly 50 days in office, the denouement of a tumultuous tenure in which her aggressive tax-cut plan plunged the country into economic turmoil. Truss will be the shortest-tenured British leader in history. She said her replacement will be selected within a week. Latest updates from our colleagues in London.
Yes, recession signals are flashing bright red
STORM FORECAST — To hear President Joe Biden and other top administration officials tell it, the U.S. economy is very unlikely to hit recession anytime soon. And if we somehow do experience such an official economic slowdown, it will be brief and gentle, like a soft summer rain. Don’t...
