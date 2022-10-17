Read full article on original website
pymnts.com
Sightline, J.P. Morgan Partner to Expand Gaming Payments Platform
Gaming payments platform Sightline Payments has secured a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan Payments and said the firms will work together to develop an integrated omnichannel solution for resort and online gaming companies. This investment follows the announcement earlier this year that J.P. Morgan Payments would become the primary merchant...
Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion - CIBC
Oct 22 (Reuters) - An independent evaluation has put Yamana Gold's (YRI.TO) mineral assets at between $6 billion and $8 billion, in line with South Africa's Gold Fields' (GFIJ.J) initial offer price for the Canadian miner, circulars issued late Friday showed.
