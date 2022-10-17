UPDATE (Oct. 7):. Watch Kanye West's entire interview on Fox News below. Kanye West appears ready to open up about his week surrounded by controversy in a new interview. On Thursday (Oct. 6), Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed the network is planning on airing an exclusive interview with Kanye West to address the stir Ye's caused with the "White Lives Matter" shirts he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3). According to TMZ, Ye arrived back in the States from Europe this afternoon and made his first stop the Fox News offices so he could sit down for a talk with Carlson to discuss the backlash he's received for introducing "White Lives Matter" shirts while revealing the new line of his Yeezy clothing brand.

15 DAYS AGO