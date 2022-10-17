Read full article on original website
Geto Boys’ Willie D Responds to Backlash After Saying Kanye West’s Mother Died by Suicide
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources. Willie D is responding to backlash he received for saying Kanye West's mother Donda West died by...
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
George Floyd’s Family Considers Lawsuit Against Kanye West After Ye Said Floyd Died of Fentanyl on Drink Champs
Kanye West's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast about the manner of George Floyd's death might lead to a lawsuit by Mr. Floyd's family. On Sunday (Oct. 16), Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who has represented the Floyd family, announced on Twitter that the family of the George Floyd, the man killed in May of 2020 when former Minneapolis, Minn. police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes, is considering suing the controversial rap artist.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Kodak Black is calling out Kanye West and still pledging his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, with the South Florida rapper saying he thinks the twice-impeached POTUS should be the Commander-in-Chief in perpetuity. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on the recent...
Akon Reacts to Memes Clowning His Hairline, Says He Paid $7,500 for Hair Transplant Procedure
Akon is getting a good laugh out of being turned into a meme after admitting to getting a hair transplant procedure. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Akon reacted on Twitter to several memes that were made in regard to his recent admission that he underwent a cosmetic procedure to bring his hairline back to its full glory. In one photo, Akon is compared to a Lego head. A second pic shows a clearly Photoshopped addition of hair on the "Locked Up" crooner's forehead. A third Photoshopped image shows half of Akon's hair hacked off. The final photo in the collage shows Akon completely bald.
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
Kanye West Admits His Anti-Semitic Comments Were Racist, Says He ‘Fought Fire With Fire’
After spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric for the last two weeks, Kanye West is admitting his comments were racist and apologizing in a new interview. Kanye West's viral press run continues with his latest interview coming with British journalist Piers Morgan. Piers shared a snippet of the upcoming interview on his Twitter feed on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 19). In the clip, Piers presses Ye on whether or not he feels remorse for his disparaging comments about Jewish people.
LeBron James’ The Shop Pulls Episode With Kanye West – Report
A recently taped episode of LeBron James' YouTube talk show The Shop featuring Kanye West will not see the light of day after being pulled due to Ye allegedly using hate speech during the episode. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), Andscape exclusively reported LeBron James' business partner Maverick Carter announced the...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
N.O.R.E. Faces Backlash for Kanye West Drink Champs Interview
People are not happy with N.O.R.E following Kanye West's latest Drink Champs interview. Last night (Oct. 15), a new episode of Kanye on Drink Champs aired via Revolt. While a full stream has yet to be made available for playback, numerous clips have been circling on social media. N.O.R.E is currently trending on Twitter due to backlash from people believing he didn't check Ye for his recent controversies.
Balenciaga Drops Kanye West From All Current and Future Partnerships – Report
Balenciaga has reportedly dropped Kanye West from all current and future partnerships. According to a report from Women's Wear Daily published on Friday (Oct. 21), Kanye West's widely publicized business relationship with Balenciaga in the fashion world has come to an abrupt end. The wildly popular designer brand is not only cutting Ye off from their present business ties, but they also say any possible plans for a future collab aren't going to happen any time soon.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
VLONE Part Ways With Cofounder ASAP Bari
Fashion label VLONE has announced that they have parted ways with cofounder A$AP Bari. On Friday (Oct. 7), VLONE posted a message on their Instagram page formally announcing that A$AP Bari, born Jabari Shelton, is no longer associated with the fashion brand due to his "irrational behavior." "VLONE is the...
Quavo and Takeoff Choose Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B on Drink Champs
Quavo and Takeoff were asked to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on the latest episode of Drink Champs and both Migos members went with Nicki. On Friday (Oct. 21), the podcast version of the new Drinks Champs interview with Unc and Phew debuted. During the podcast segment called Quick Time With Slime, where guest are required to make a choice between two things or take a shot of liquor, the duo was asked to pick between Bardi and the head Barb in charge. The question initially triggers a chuckle from the Atlanta rappers. After a short time to mull it over, Quavo responds first.
Kanye West Tucker Carlson Interview Tonight on Fox News – Report
UPDATE (Oct. 7):. Watch Kanye West's entire interview on Fox News below. Kanye West appears ready to open up about his week surrounded by controversy in a new interview. On Thursday (Oct. 6), Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed the network is planning on airing an exclusive interview with Kanye West to address the stir Ye's caused with the "White Lives Matter" shirts he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3). According to TMZ, Ye arrived back in the States from Europe this afternoon and made his first stop the Fox News offices so he could sit down for a talk with Carlson to discuss the backlash he's received for introducing "White Lives Matter" shirts while revealing the new line of his Yeezy clothing brand.
Kanye West Defends ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Despite backlash, or maybe because of it, Kanye West is doubling down on his stance following his "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West shared a post on his Instagram page defending the controversial shirt he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashoin Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3). In the post, Ye shared a picture of a black version of the shirt. He captioned the pic, "Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO."
Lil Baby Fan Tries to Perform for Him at Meet and Greet, Rapper Hilariously Turns Him Away
Rappers are always encountering fans who do crazy things for the camera. Case in point: a Lil Baby fan tried to perform for him at a meet and greet and the Atlanta rapper hilariously turned him away. On Friday (Oct. 14), TikTok user harry.daniels posted a video of himself singing...
