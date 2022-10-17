ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kjpslp
4d ago

Steve Bannon is a traitor. He has said in public that Trump was going to just declare he won regardless. He has also said, it doesn't matter who votes. What matters is who counts the votes. He's stolen money from donors. He belongs in prison.

Joan Castle
4d ago

how about a life sentence?? Thats appropriate for a Traitor

Mike Smith
4d ago

Why isn't Bannon in jail right now?? He's a huge flight risk!!

