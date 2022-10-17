Fluffy, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and served in a cast-iron skillet, Dutch babies are unlike any other breakfast food. As Atlas Obscura explains, most Dutch baby recipes call for a simple mixture of eggs, flour, sugar, and milk. However, once cooked, the topping options for a Dutch baby are near-endless. Some go the sweet route, with the traditional powdered sugar and maybe some fruit, while others go savory, like cookbook author Claire Tansey, who told The National Post that she adds cheddar cheese to her Dutch babies' batter.

