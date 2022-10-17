Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot, killed at southeast OKC motel
Officials are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.
OCPD Respond To Deadly Assault In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department have responded to the scene of a fatal assault with a deadly weapon near Southeast 29th Street and I-35. Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. So far there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
kswo.com
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office stakeout for one leads to two other arrests
What began as a stakeout for one wanted man, led to the arrest of two others in an unexpected turn of events for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon.
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
One arrested after violent attack in bar parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One man has been arrested following a violent attack in Oklahoma City.
Grady Co. court docs: OKCPD officer, wife arrested on drug complaints after both accidentally overdose
An Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant and his wife are facing multiple drug charges after the pair was found unresponsive in a Grady County home in September.
kswo.com
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
Grady County Officials Ask For OSBI's Assistance Into Large Commercial Fire
(UPDATE 4:29 p.m., October 19, 2022): In a joint-request, Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Ninnekah Police Chief Scott Miller called on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation take the lead on Wednesday’s fire. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on scene. Numerous federal agencies are also...
kswo.com
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
kswo.com
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New Cordell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Alexis Murray, 32, was speeding while driving along OK-152 when she crashed into the back of a John Deere Tractor.
Two arrested in NE OKC after traffic stop turned drug bust
Another traffic stop turned into a drug bust for authorities Monday in northeast Oklahoma City where police found multiple pounds of marijuana, a gun and thousands of dollars.
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
kswo.com
“Laser” active shooter training held on Ft. Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had a profound effect on how states across the country respond to reports of active shooters. Here in Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive decision earlier this year, mandating training for active shooter training. Thursday on Fort Sill,...
Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office: Two children found in Lexington home during drug bust
Five suspects are sitting in the Cleveland County Detention Center after illegal drugs, guns and stolen property were seized from a Lexington home.
