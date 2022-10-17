ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
LAWTON, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
kswo.com

Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New Cordell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Alexis Murray, 32, was speeding while driving along OK-152 when she crashed into the back of a John Deere Tractor.
WASHITA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

“Laser” active shooter training held on Ft. Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had a profound effect on how states across the country respond to reports of active shooters. Here in Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive decision earlier this year, mandating training for active shooter training. Thursday on Fort Sill,...
FORT SILL, OK

