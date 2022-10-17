At Monday’s forum with the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club, Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith said we could tax recreational marijuana, if voters legalize it, to make up the revenue we’d give up by repealing the food tax, as he has worked to do for years. Smith’s opponent, incumbent Kristi Noem, who refused to participate in the forum, is misrepresenting that sensible fiscal proposal in tweets and robotexts (I got one last night) as a wild liberal plot to “find more things to tax.”

