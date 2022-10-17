Read full article on original website
Related
Mandan cigar shop owner gets mobile permit to sell goods
Dupree already has a mobile license from the state, but city leaders approved amending the local smoking ordinance to give her a permit.
Coming Soon: Another Store To Open In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
That's right, we're getting ANOTHER new store in the Kirkwood Mall. It's called "Just Kick It." Whilst scrolling through my Facebook feed I noticed this post made on the mall's page. Yes Please. Bismarck-Mandan needs a new shoe/sneaker store, especially since Finish Line closed some time ago. I haven't been...
In Bismarck - The Tavern Grill Opening Early November
Some People Can't Hide Their Frustrations
Winter is coming: Warm days coming to an end in North Dakota
That brought several golfers to Riverwood to get in one more round before the course closes for the season.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck plans for expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Bismarck-Mandan is expanding. And a group concerned with economic development in the area has created a five-year plan to accommodate 10% growth over the next decade. The biggest priorities of their plan? Diversifying the economy and developing more middle-income affordable housing. According to a consulting firm that...
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll
Are you all about all things pumpkin?
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Apartment Fire: middle of the night fire shocks residents awake
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brentwood II building, at the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway, was evacuated early Wednesday morning. One unit was on fire, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire 12 units. Six fire trucks, the Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross responded...
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
Here's what 2.2 MILLION will buy you on Hawktree Golf Course.
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
A restaurant is changing things up in North Bismarck.
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #9!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
Presale tickets on sale this Wednesday
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
Here's how close the beautiful beams of holiday lights are coming to Bismarck Mandan.
The long-lasting legacy of Nancy Keating
Nancy always had the dream of leaving a legacy behind, and Aid Inc.'s Patti Regan says Nancy did so through her service and drive.
Police: Bismarck shooting ruled accidental
UPDATE: OCT. 19, 10:27 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man from Bismarck is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen after 19-year-old Mandan MAN accidentally shot him while allegedly playing with guns on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, through the investigation, both men said that it was an accident […]
valleynewslive.com
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
Bismarck Judge To Retire After 40 Years. (ALL RISE)
Can Retiring Bismarck Judge Get To 900,000 Parking Tickets?
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for missing man
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Authorities say Waylon High Bear has been missing since he was discharged from a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital Friday night. He stands 5 feet 11 inches...
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
The store that specializes in all things fancy will be closing by the end of the month.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0