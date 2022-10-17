ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Bismarck plans for expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Bismarck-Mandan is expanding. And a group concerned with economic development in the area has created a five-year plan to accommodate 10% growth over the next decade. The biggest priorities of their plan? Diversifying the economy and developing more middle-income affordable housing. According to a consulting firm that...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow

A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #9!

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
NEW SALEM, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Police: Bismarck shooting ruled accidental

UPDATE: OCT. 19, 10:27 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man from Bismarck is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen after 19-year-old Mandan MAN accidentally shot him while allegedly playing with guns on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, through the investigation, both men said that it was an accident […]
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KELOLAND TV

Authorities search for missing man

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Authorities say Waylon High Bear has been missing since he was discharged from a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital Friday night. He stands 5 feet 11 inches...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
