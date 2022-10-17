ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments

Duckbutta Jones
4d ago

it's up to congress and the president to make them citizens via legislation. this is how puerto rico gained citizenship. the supreme court has no power here, hence this ruling is ok.

Thomas Bell
4d ago

1st of all that's not up to the Supreme Court that's Congress's job. 2nd this has nothing to do with race and everything to do with island territories that the U.S. claimed. 3rd unless it is a military base which is considered U.S. soil territories are not U.S. soil. The territory would have to become a State just like Hawaii

cue ball
4d ago

all u.s. territories who are not part of the contigines lower forty eight states should not have u.s citizen ship rights.let them first vote to become a state

