Crypto Could Revolutionize Financial Transactions, According to Former Morgan Stanley CEO – Oryen Will Profit Immensely

Related
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Cryptos with growth potential: Chainlink, Tamadoge and BudBlockz
When it comes to investing diversification is extremely important. Having a diverse portfolio allows you to spread your risk something that is highly recommended especially when dealing with crypto. By investing in a variety of different coins and tokens, you can protect yourself against the ups and downs of the market, and when it comes to diversification, few coins offer more potential than Chainlink, Tamadoge, and BudBlockz.
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Tank Following The Charles Schwab Indicator? Do BTC Investors Need To Worry?
The crypto market is giving investors no hope of recovery as the price of Bitcoin returns from its recent gain. In the meantime, futures trading remains the best way to gain from the crypto ecosystem. Experts in the crypto world revealed that the current market situation results from several macroeconomic...
NEWSBTC
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
NEWSBTC
Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol
Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
NEWSBTC
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
NEWSBTC
How Ethereum based BudBlockz (BLUNT) Unites the Crypto and Marijuana Industries
If you love crypto or work in the marijuana industry, you need to know about BudBlockz. Here’s how it is changing the landscape in both arenas. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that the line between the physical and virtual worlds is now more blurred than ever. The continued growth of cryptocurrency and its ability to impact real-world landscapes has been particularly noteworthy, and BudBlockz is the latest digital asset to showcase the integration of crypto with other sectors.
NEWSBTC
Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?
In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...
NEWSBTC
PiCoin price prediction: learn why these 3 new tokens are set to beat it
The crypto market has no shortage of tokens with unique ideas and use cases. Often, these coins come out of the blue and take the market by storm. It’s not always the case that these tokens are successful (and can often be scams) but nonetheless, they take over the market for a while.
NEWSBTC
Portfolio Diversification Tactics With PrimeXBT: How To Mitigate Recession Risk
A primary competitive advantage offered by PrimeXBT is the unrivaled portfolio diversification options that investors and traders can choose from. With more than 100 different trading instruments across crypto, stock indices, commodities, and forex currencies, the combinations are nearly endless. In this guide, we will outline several different portfolio diversification...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
NEWSBTC
Why these crypto projects are raising the bar when it comes to bringing utility to NFTs
When you look at how long they have actually been around, NFTs have only recently broken into the crypto market. The past few years have seen an explosion of interest and even top brands are entering the space and finding new ways to engage with their audiences. However, the novelty...
NEWSBTC
Investors Dump Avalanche (AVAX) And Litecoin (LTC) And Invest Heavily On The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale
Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) price action have both shown signals that the end of their bullish trend is here. This update came after the recent Bitcoin price crash, dragging many altcoins down. Investors and traders are now searching for the best investment to shield them from the dreading effects of the crypto winter. Which, in historical data, has always been a time to find gems before the next bull market.
NEWSBTC
Chronocatz or Tamadoge: Which NFTs Will Rule?
The world of non-fungible token investing is still seeing a host of new drops and Tamadoge is linked to the Tamadoge (TAMA) platform. The NFT collection will consist of 21,100 Tamadoge’s but the first drop was only 100 ultra-rare NFTs. Tamadoge has a good roadmap with the project planning to embrace the play-to-earn blockchain gaming theme and the TAMA coin will have utility in the ecosystem. Some of that is still to be developed and the NFTs can be an option for investors in the short run.
NEWSBTC
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
NEWSBTC
Torches Completed the Second Security Audit and Will Cut Its Lending Interest Rates
Torches Finance, the leading lending protocol based on KCC (KuCoin Community Chain), announced that BlockSec had audited its smart contract and it will reduce its lending interest rates of USDT and USDC at 4:00 on October 20, 2022 (UTC). Torches, the top lending protocol based on KCC, officially launched last...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Surges More Than 6%, Is It Finally A Trend Change?
MATIC price has witnessed a rally as the coin almost appreciated by 7% over the last 24 hours. MATIC (Polygon) had been trying hard to move past its immediate trading session for a while, and now it has finally been able to do that. It is, however, too early to...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?
XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run. XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of XRP continues to trade below...
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018? A Look At The On-Chain Data
The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level. Unexpectedly for many, a...
NEWSBTC
Can Supontis Token Compete Against The Sandbox And Chainlink In The Cryptocurrency Market?
The cryptocurrency market is dynamic, with constantly fluctuating values. In 2021, cryptocurrency prices skyrocketed; however, the crypto collapse in 2022 brought down prices, and the market is yet to recover. The crypto market is excited about the emergence of a new cryptocurrency, Supontis Token (PON), as the coin allows users to bridge multiple blockchains.
