ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

88 guns turned in at Binghamton gun buyback

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2403lD_0ic8rpTa00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On Saturday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James held a gun buyback program in partnership with the Binghamton Police Department at the St. Mary’s Church Recreation Center.

It was announced that 88 firearms were turned in to local law enforcement at the event.

The gun buyback allowed individuals to turn in working and non-working, unloaded firearms with no questions asked.

NY Attorney General to host Gun Buyback in Binghamton

Those who turned in firearms received compensation in the form of pre-paid gift cards once the unloaded gun was secured by an officer on site.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham released the following statement on the day of the successful event.

“Today’s gun buyback is an important part of our collective push to get guns off the streets and keep families safe. The New York Attorney General’s Office is an invaluable partner in this effort, and I thank Attorney General Letitia James for her leadership and actions to protect New Yorkers and keep unwanted firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminals.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 6

Jim evans
4d ago

Such a stupid thing to turn your guns in where you can't protect yourself. I would never do it.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery

WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge

The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
CORTLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Langworthy on gun control: “More laws are not the answer”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Tuesday’s NY-23 Congressional debate, candidates Nick Langworthy (R) and Max Della Pia (D), were asked how the government can reduce gun violence. Langworthy stated that there should be a stronger focus on mental heath. He said New York has more gun laws that any other place in the country but […]
BUFFALO, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 94 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
CORTLAND, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Late night disturbance lands local man in jail

Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
CHEMUNG, NY
rewind1077.com

Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: October 10 to 16

During the week of Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16, the Owego Police Department had 78 service calls, 11 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Katelyn J. Miller of Owego was arrested after an investigation into a trespassing event on Spruce Street. Miller was charged...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

GOP’s Winn blames Ithaca leaders for rise in crime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Zach Winn is keeping an eye on crime. The Republican candidate for Ithaca mayor tells WHCU he’s concerned. Winn says Ithaca has a crime problem. Winn blames the “policy of non-enforcement” and the “enabling of drug addiction” in Ithaca for an increase in crime.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

LIVE: PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin are making their pitches for being the next governor of New York in PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Rep. Zeldin and Gov. Hochul are discussing abortion, inflation, and concerns involving […]
NEW YORK STATE
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy